Bigg Boss commoners: How they have fared post Colors’ reality show

Bigg Boss 12 finalist Romil Chaudhary recently made his acting debut with TV show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum. The daily also stars the season’s winner Dipika Kakar Ibrahim in the lead role.

Every commoner, who enters the Bigg Boss house, sooner or later gets swayed by the glamour of the entertainment industry and tries hard to find their way in. While many do become a social media star, at least for a few months after the show, rarely do people manage to convert their popularity into actual work.

As Romil takes a big step into the television world, let’s look at the life of commoners post Bigg Boss.

Bigg Boss 12

The achievers

Romil Chaudhary is definitely one of the very few commoners, who has managed to bag a good project after his Bigg Boss stint. While the actor did just an okay job in his first scene, we can give him the benefit of doubt. Hopefully, he improves and turns out to be a good performer. Romil also shared with indianexpress.com that he has done a cameo in an upcoming film.

Apart from Romil, Saba Khan, the elder among the Khan sisters, has also bagged a television show. The Jaipur girl is currently seen playing Satyabhama in Dangal TV’s Dwarkadheesh. Though the channel is only popular among the rural audience, any start is a good start.

One-hit wonder

Saba’s younger sister Somi Khan and Deepak Thakur created a buzz in Bigg Boss, with the latter claiming to be head over heels in love with Somi. Riding high on the same chemistry, the two worked together in a music video “Kesariya Balaam”. Though the video garnered more than a million view, the less spoken about their performance, the better.

On the other hand, Roshmi Banik will soon star in ZEE5 show Ishq Aaj Kal. Surbhi Rana’s social media post suggests she has bagged a film with Suniel Shetty. Only time will tell how well do they fare in their new found career.

Lost in oblivion

There’s a long list of commoners who have gone underground or failed to translate their popularity into work. While Shivashish Mishra and Nirmal Singh have maintained that they are happy with their own professions, business and police, respectively, Kriti Verma too has a well-settled job as a GST officer.

There’s no trace of Sourabh Patel, who was accused of being a struggling actor before participating in Bigg Boss, while Urvashi Vani keeps her fans entertained with her singing talent on Instagram

Season 11

The achievers

Season 11 had the maximum numbers of commoners and strangely none of them could do wonders in the real world. Out of the 12 commoners, only Puneesh Sharma is currently seen on television. The Delhi lad is playing a supporting role in Star Bharat’s Muskaan.

One-hit wonder

Sapna Choudhary recently made some noise after she starred in a video “Bawli Tared” with Daler Mehndi. Apart from that, her association with a political party kept her in the news. Same goes for Arshi Khan, whose flamboyant personality fizzled soon after she left the show.

Mehjabi Siddiqui, Acash Dadlani and Luv Tyagi featured in music videos but have been missing in action since.

Lost in oblivion

People like Sabyasachi Satpathy, Lucinda Nicholas and Bandgi Kalra are yet to make use of their Bigg Boss popularity.

Including the self-proclaimed god woman Sshivani Durga in the list would be unfair, as we think (or hope) that she has no interest in being in the entertainment industry.

Season 10

The achievers

This was the first time that the gates of Bigg Boss were opened for common people. That definitely created quite a lot of expectations. While the commoners went all out and showed promise in comparison to the image-conscious celebs in the season, not many managed to strengthen their foothold in the business.

Among the lot, only Nitibha Kaul and Manu Punjabi managed to carry forward the Bigg Boss legacy. In a smart move, they launched their own Youtube channels and used the reality show buzz to garner some numbers. They also hosted a reality show Date to Remember together in 2017.

One-hit wonder

After being known only as Yuvraj Singh’s estranged sister-in-law, Aakanksha Sharma finally took a step to find individuality with another reality show Ace of Space. Her fair share of controversy in the series got her some fame.

The teacher from Bihar, Navin Prakash, recently announced that he will feature in Epic’s show Sanskriti of India. Lokesh Kumari, who shed her desi avatar, to don a glam look was seen in Dating in the Dark.

Lost in oblivion

Priyanka Jagga lost all her chances when she rubbed host Salman Khan the wrong way. He had sworn that he will not work with any channel if they give her work. So, while she was expected to go missing, so did Swami Om. Jyoti Kumari is now a certified TikTok star and keeps her fans entertained by imitating Bollywood actors.

And now comes the biggest surprise in the list – winner of the season Manveer Gurjar. Fans have been waiting for him to bag a project. However, there has not been an official announcement about the same.

Interestingly, the upcoming season of Bigg Boss will, reportedly, be an all-celebrity one. Seeing the few success stories, guess the makers made the right choice.