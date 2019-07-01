Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum actor Romil Chaudhary: Want to set an example with my journey

Star Plus’ latest drama Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is all set for a big twist in tonight’s episode. Sonakshi (Dipika Kakar Ibrahim) will come face to face with her ugly past, her ex-boyfriend Karan, which will leave her shattered. And as irony would have it, playing the role of Karan is Dipika’s Bigg Boss 12 arch nemesis Romil Chaudhary.

The lawyer from Haryana had participated in the reality show with cop Nirmal Singh. After getting a chance to re-enter the show post-eviction, the otherwise quiet Romil went on to become the mastermind of the season. The 28-year-old was the only commoner among the finalists at the end of the season.

As Romil gears up to start his new journey, he spoke exclusively to indianexpress.com about Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, letting go of an established career and his future plans.

Here are excerpts from the conversation:

When did you decide to take up acting?

I have always wanted to do this. I know not many commoners from Bigg Boss manage to make a mark and grab such a big show in just a few months but I have pursued this with all my heart and hard work. I moved to Mumbai a few months back and have been consistently giving auditions. I know there are people who look up to me and I didn’t want them to feel that nothing happens after Bigg Boss. I want to set an example with my journey that if you work hard, you can fulfill all your dreams.

Weren’t you scared to leave behind a well-settled career?

Of course, it was a big risk but this is something I have always wanted to do. And it was even my mother’s dream to see me as an actor. I knew I won’t get an opportunity to pursue my passion again. I wanted to prove myself in this field. As for law, I have dropped the weapons but haven’t forgotten how to use it. I can go back to it any time I want.

Tell us about your first day at shoot. Were you nervous?

Honestly, I knew I could do it. I wouldn’t have taken a risk if I had any self-doubt. I kept myself motivated through the day and did a decent job in my first scene. When I saw the reel during dubbing, I was really happy with my job (laughs). I think it’s really important to be satisfied with your performance. Also, not many know that I have done theatre in college. I knew people had zero expectations from me and so I gave my best and now they all are happy to have me on the show.

You had a volatile relationship with Dipika in Bigg Boss and now you guys are working together. Any cold vibes on the set?

It was pure destiny that we are together again. As for the vibes, we both are thorough professionals and focused on our work. We both know that we can’t be still living in the Bigg Boss days. When you are locked in a house for three months, frustrations are bound to crop up. And that was a competition where one wanted to outdo the other. Now we are cordial. We do our scenes and live our own lives. Work is my only priority now.

Rather than debuting with a supporting role, didn’t you want to wait for a lead role?

I have undertaken a long journey and each project will be a stepping stone for me. I cannot expect to be a Salman Khan or Akshay Kumar on day one. I wanted to prove to people what I can do first. Also, people like Pankaj Tripathi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui or even Rajkummar Rao started from supporting roles and look where they have reached now. I might get a lead soon if I have my fans’ wishes. Although I cannot reveal much, but this character is also very strong and dynamic. Also, in serials, it all depends on what the audience wants to see. Villains or supporting characters can even become a hero. At the end of the day, it’s the performance that matters.

And what about films? Do you want to try your luck on the big screen also?

I have already done a cameo in a film but I cannot talk about it at the moment. I have learnt something from Akshay Kumar that you should never say no to any work. He would do all kinds of films, some would even flop but what an impressive career he has had. Similarly, I am also looking to do some good roles in all mediums.

Also starring Karan V Grover, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum airs Monday-Friday at 9 pm on Star Plus.