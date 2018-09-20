Bigg Boss 12 contestant Romil Chaudhary: I respect Salman Khan like an elder brother

Bigg Boss 12 contestant Romil Chaudhary is a fan of host Salman Khan. Bigg Boss 12 contestant Romil Chaudhary is a fan of host Salman Khan.

The vichitra jodi of Romil Chaudhary and Nirmal Singh seem to be making the right moves on Bigg Boss 12. The two were the only jodi who weren’t challenged by the single contestants. And they even stand safe from the nominations this week. With a humble and sweet personality, the two could turn out to be the dark horses of the show.

Before entering the house, Romil told us that he was nervous as this was an out of world experience for any common man. In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, he further said, “I have always believed that I am special. When an opportunity like Bigg Boss came, I decided to give it a try. And as we started clearing rounds, I knew this was meant to happen. I am really excited to be on the show.”

Lawyers are known to be street smart. When asked if we will see him manipulating contestants, Romil said, “You cannot fake in Bigg Boss. So the kind of personality I am in real life, you will see the same in the show also. I know that not everyone will like me but we all have our own opinions.”

The Haryana guy also had an interesting take when asked about his game plan. He said, “A very dear friend of mine once told me that the experience of staying in the Bigg Boss house is priceless. I will not think too much and just enjoy my stint with everyone.”

For all those girls who have been eyeing the good looking man, here’s a sad news, Romil is married. “But that doesn’t mean I will not have fun. I am a fun loving guy. If I find someone like Arshi Khan, we will enjoy a lot pulling each other’s legs. But yes, I will never cross my lines,” he said.

Bigg Boss 12: Haryana's Romil Chaudhary (left) poses with Nirmal Singh.

Manveer Gurjar, the winner of Bigg Boss 10, was from Haryana. When asked if he was inspired by him, Romil said, “To be honest, I don’t get inspired by winners. I think losers can teach you much more. Also, in a show like Bigg Boss, you can’t come prepared. It’s not the contestants but Bigg Boss who plays the real game.”

A fan of host Salman Khan, the lawyer concluded the conversation saying, “Right now I feel like his character Sultan all set to enter the ring. I have always loved and respected him like an elder brother and that will always remain so.”

