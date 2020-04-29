Rohitashv Gour fondly remembers NSD senior and friend Irrfan Khan

Rohitashv Gour opened up about his days at National School of Drama, where Irrfan Khan was his senior. Rohitashv Gour opened up about his days at National School of Drama, where Irrfan Khan was his senior.

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actor Rohitashv Gour went live from the Indian Express Facebook page on Wednesday. While many were hoping the actor would share his lockdown stories, he left everyone emotional talking about NSD senior and friend Irrfan Khan, who passed away earlier today.

Here are excerpts from the live session.

‘I had an intuition that he will become a great actor the moment I saw him perform’

I joined National School of Drama, Delhi in 1986. Irrfan Khan was a third-year student by then. When I saw him perform during one of the plays, I had an intuition that he will become a great actor one day. He made acting so effortless and realistic. I decided to make him my guru, and asked him to give me tips. Like a supporting senior, he would always help us. I remember Irrfan bhai told us that as actors, we need to create an illusion with the character we are playing.

‘His mother’s demise must have broken him’

We all moved to Mumbai in 1990, and once I visited his house in DN Nagar with another friend late at night. His mother had come visiting. While she was making us tea, she worriedly asked us why have we all come to the city, leaving our homes. She said you all should take up regular jobs, and even get Irrfan one so that there’s a fixed income in the family. Irrfan bhai winked at us and told us, ‘Yeh maa hai. She cannot bear me facing any kind of difficulty.’ Little did Ammi know then that her son would become an international star. He was very close to her and loved her a lot. She passed away recently, and maybe that somewhere broke him. Otherwise, he was a very strong man. And because of the lockdown, he couldn’t even visit Ammi for the last time. And now, even we cannot bid him farewell.

‘Tum bhi lage raho, Rohit’

We get so busy in life that we don’t meet friends for years, and then such incidents shake us. It’s been years since I met my close friends Tigmanshu Dhulia and Sanjay Mishra. Yes, I did meet him at a party sometime back, and he was as loving as ever. I continued to ask him for his ‘guru mantra’, and he just smiled to say that he too is still looking for a guru, as learning is a continuous process. He told me, “Tum bhi lage raho, Rohit.”

‘Irrfan bhai and Sutapa didi were made for each other’

Sutapa Didi was doing her diploma in direction at NSD, and Irrfan bhai even starred in her project. Irrfan bhai would often say that the confidence that he got to fight all odds is only because of her. They were totally made for each other.

Life’s philosophy has changed

Losing people close to you like this makes you realise how we keep running after futile things. My philosophies in life are now changing. I need only two things – sehat and sukoon (good health and peace) in life from now.

