Rohit Suchanti on Srishty Rode: Realised we couldn’t go beyond friendship

After creating a stir with his presence in Bigg Boss 12, Rohit Suchanti has bagged a new project. The actor will be seen playing the lead in one of the episodes of Yeh Ishq Nahi Aasaan.

Advertising

At the launch of the show, Rohit spoke exclusively to indianexpress.com about his acting stint, goals in life and his attraction towards Srishty Rode.

Here are the excerpts from the conversation

After your reality show stint, you are back to acting with Yeh Ishq Nahi Aasaan. Tell us more about the project?

Vikas Gupta is helming it. And every time he makes a show, it’s really fun. So when I heard the story, I instantly said yes. It’s the story of a boy, who mistakenly reaches a brothel. There he meets a girl, they strike a friendship, which soon turns into love. The beautiful romantic story will further delve into how he fights her ordeals.

Advertising

You have received a lot of acclaim in a short while. Being so young, how do you handle success?

Honestly, I don’t believe in success. I always feel that you should have big goals in life, and work hard to achieve them. Yes, it feels good that people know you, and want to click pictures with you. But that’s their love, not success.

Your fat to fit journey is also quite an inspirational.

Of course, I have lost oodles of weight. So much that my face looks different now (smiles). But it’s always a nice feeling to inspire someone. And the appreciation that I have received is amazing.

Young female fans go gaga over you. Can you recall the weirdest compliment you received?

Every time I am out hanging with friends, girls approach me and tell me ‘you are so pretty’. It’s so embarrassing. I tell them to call me handsome, good looking or cute but why pretty (laughs). But they say I am prettier than most girls. It’s sweet but also very weird.

Your stint in Bigg Boss was a success. Do you want to stick to reality shows in future?

I want to do Khatron Ke Khiladi for sure. I hope that works out. But otherwise, I want to concentrate on fiction. I want to showcase my acting calibre to the fullest. While I will be doing television, I am working hard to get a big break in Bollywood. I also want to do something on Netflix. So let’s see how does it all go.

You confessed your love to Srishti Rode through a national newspaper. Did things change between you both post that?

Not at all. We are really great friends and guess, we will be so always. I realised there was no point in chasing something that’s not going to work out. We can never go beyond friendship. Love and romance have kind of taken a backseat now. I want to put in all my energies to work now.