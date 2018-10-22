Bigg Boss 12 wild card contestant Rohit Suchanti: I promise to make the boring season finally entertaining

Rohit Suchanti will enter Bigg Boss 12 tonight.

Bigg Boss 12 is all set to welcome television actor Rohit Suchanti and Bigg Boss Marathi winner Megha Dhade as the wild card contestants. The two will be entering the house on Monday, with a promise to add the much-required spice in the otherwise dull season. A day before entering the show, Rohit spoke exclusively to indianexpress.com about his game plan and Bigg Boss 12 contestants.

Sharing that he is really excited about entering the show, Rohit said. “From the time, I found out that things have been finalised, I just can’t keep calm. You wouldn’t believe that I couldn’t sleep last night. I have been only thinking about the show and what would I be doing, once I enter the house. I know wild cards never manage to win but I am pretty confident about myself. I think I will break this notion by winning Bigg Boss 12.

The Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya actor further shared that he has been following the season regularly. “Personally, I am a fan of Bigg Boss and religiously watch it every year. Fortunately or unfortunately, this season, there is something amiss. I can’t pinpoint what it is exactly, but the show is not coming across as entertaining. I can assure you guys that once I enter, there wouldn’t be even a second of boredom. I will complete the show and make it successful.”

When asked about his opinion about the contestants, the 22-year-old said, “Initially, I thought that Deepak would do really well. He has a unique Bihari tone, that really stands out and is also quite funny. But I think I expected too much from him. He has started taking the game so seriously that he has forgotten to entertain the audience. He is no more fun. Dipika Kakar is really sweet. She has a lot of experience and that maturity shows. I also enjoy watching Surbhi Rana as she is quite a dhamaka.”

On quizzed who he feels is non-deserving, Rohit smiled to say, “Everyone yaar. I think apart from the names I mentioned, the rest of them fall in the non-deserving category. While a lot has been said about Sreesanth, I don’t understand his game. If what he is doing is his strategy, I think it’s just not right for the game. I am happy that none of the contestants are doing well, it will only make me win easily (laughs).”

It’s a known fact that the actor is quite close to ex-Bigg Boss contestant Vikas Gupta. We a.sked the Saath Nibhana Saathiya star if Vikas gave him any pearls of wisdom. “He just told me that the game is not important than you. He said that you should at least reach the finale. And he also added that even if you lose, you should be able to win hearts. Vikas also told me to play the game with my heart and entertain the audience a lot. I will follow his advice and definitely like to make a mark on the show,” he said.

Talking about himself, Rohit shared, “I will be completely myself. I have even packed only the clothes that I am comfortable in (smiles). I am a very normal guy, who enjoys making people laugh. I am an entertainer and people say I am really cute. I am also good looking so I would definitely add more value to the show.”

And when we asked if there would be any scope of a romance, he smiled to say, “Oh, I would love to romance someone, but most women out there are elder to me. I wouldn’t like to be trolled for the same. Only Somi Khan is there, and I wish I could have liked her.”

The actor further shared that he is super thrilled about meeting host Salman Khan. Rohit concluded the conversation by sharing a message for his fans, “I really promise that I will entertain you guys. And you guys need to promise that whenever I am in the nominations, you would vote for me. Please keep showering me with your wishes and love on my new journey.”

