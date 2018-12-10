Rohit Suchanti is the most entertaining contestant in Bigg Boss 12, says mother Rajni

Bigg Boss 12 kickstarted the family week on Sunday, where few contestants got an opportunity to meet their loved ones. The episode turned out to be high on emotions with housemates breaking down at the sight of their families. Television actor Rohit Suchanti’s mother Rajni also entered the show. Post her house visit, Rajni chatted exclusively with indianexpress.com about Bigg Boss 12, her son Rohit and a lot more.

Talking about her experience in the house, Rajni said, “I have always been a Bigg Boss fan and enjoyed watching the show on television. To be able to go to the show was a special moment. I haven’t stayed without meeting Rohit for so long. We both got really emotional and spent the maximum time just crying. But Rohit is a strong boy and doing really well. We all are really proud of him.”

In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Rohit had to face the wrath of Salman Khan over his misbehaviour with Sreesanth and Dipika Kakar. Rajni shared that she couldn’t watch the episode knowing well how disturbed her son would have been. “It really broke my heart. We have never scolded him this way. Even Rohit has not acted like this before. While I know he was wrong but even the others are at fault. Sreesanth also said a lot of insulting things and Megha also abused him. As a mother, even I don’t like seeing him go through all of it. He is a very good boy with a pure heart but he reacted a bit too much maybe,” she shared.

Rajni also feels that it is only Rohit who has been entertaining the audience. She said, “He is so much fun. Be it his fun moments with Deepak (Thakur) or his friendship with Srishty (Rode), it was so entertaining. Recently, he stole sugar from the house and it only added some comedy moments to the show. Also, I feel Rohit is the most good-looking contestant in the show. We keep watching uncut clips on Voot and realise all housemates share a great bond. It’s only in the show we get to see the fights and arguments.”

When asked who according to her has a chance to win the show, the loving mother said, “Rohit for me is a winner. I know a wild card has never won the show but he has been a gamechanger in every sense. It’s just three weeks for the finale and I am really excited to see what happens. But everyone is doing a great job, may the best one win.”

Lastly, when we asked her what advice did she give Rohit, Rajni smiled to say, “I just told him that to move ahead. We need not pull anyone down. Just keep your focus and spread love and laugh.”