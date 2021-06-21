Rohit Shetty wraps ‘42-day long crazy ride’ of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: ‘Feel blessed’

Rohit Shetty hosts Khatron Ke Khiladi. He shot for the 11th season of the show in Cape Town. (Photo: Rohit Shetty/Instagram)

Rohit Shetty took to his social media handles to announce that he has wrapped the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. Calling it a “42-day long crazy and action-packed ride”, Shetty described how this season was “extra special.”

“A 42-day long crazy & action-packed ride finally comes to an end! However, this season was extra special. At a time when the world is engulfed by a feeling of fear, everyone involved in this show including the crew members, team Colors, the stunt team and the contestants have shown tremendous courage and determination by making this season happen against all the odds,” he wrote.

He added that he feels “blessed” and “thankful” about the fact that the season came to an end “without any hurdles.”

While signing off, the filmmaker said that he can “proudly say that this time we took the show to the next level and now we can’t wait to share the adventure with you all.”

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 was shot in Cape Town. The 11th edition of the show will feature celebrity such as Shweta Tiwari, Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani, Nikki Tamboli, Vishal Aditya Singh, Aastha Gill, Sana Makbul, Anushka Sen, Mahekk Chahal, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Varun Sood and Sourabh Raaj Jain as contestants.

Earlier, talking about the show, the Sooryavanshi director said that while the world has changed, the spirit of the show has remained the same.

“7 years ago I started my journey on Khatron ke khiladi in Cape Town on the same location, with the same stunt pilot, Warren, who according to me is one of the best stunt pilots in the world! 7 Years & 7 Seasons later, the world has changed a lot… But what hasn’t changed is the spirit of this show! Get ready to witness never seen before action on Indian Television Coming soon… Khatron ke khiladi, Season 11,” read the director’s post. Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will soon air on Colors TV.