‘Humaare gharon par goliyaan chal rahi hai’: Rohit Shetty recalls firing incident on Bigg Boss 20

On the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20, Rohit Shetty mentioned the firing incident at his residence while talking to Yung DSA about his behaviour.

Written by: Nawaz Javed Kochra
3 min readMumbaiOct 25, 2026 10:04 AM IST
Rohit Shetty on Bigg Boss 20Rohit Shetty talks about firing incident on Bigg Boss 20. (Photo: Rohit Shetty/ Instagram)
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Filmmaker Rohit Shetty stepped in to host the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 20 as Salman Khan was unavailable due to prior commitments. During the episode, Rohit gave several contestants, including Aasif Khan, Scout OP and Yung DSA, a reality check. While speaking to Yung, the stunt director-turned-filmmaker also opened up about the firing incident at his residence a few months ago.

Rohit Shetty on the firing incident

On the latest Weekend Ka Vaar, Rohit Shetty didn’t mince his words while giving feedback to contestants. While Rohit called out Aasif Khan for his aggressive behaviour, he also reprimanded Scout OP for grabbing Arishfa Khan by the legs and dragging her. He said, “Asif, let me tell you, if Qazi is not in the show, there won’t be any issues to discuss. I am watching the show and coming here. During the nomination task, when you and Qazi had an argument, he apologised immediately. But it felt like you guys have been provoking Qazi so that he raises his hand and gets evicted. You get very aggressive, Asif. It’s scary to watch. You almost gave a headbutt to Qazi.”

Also Read: After Tiger Shroff firing, Mumbai Police step up security at Salman, Aamir, Rohit Shetty homes

 

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While giving feedback to Yung DSA, Rohit pointed out that he, Scout OP and Aasif Khan behaved like gangsters in the Bigg Boss Season 20 house. He said, “Yung, you don’t play in a group, and that’s a good thing about you. This show gives you a lot, so Yung, you start flying solo; you have the potential. I have seen a lot of times that you guys walk around as gangsters, but you don’t stay in any gang. You guys think yourselves to be gangsters, but you look like 10th standard students. Yahaan humaare gharon par goliyaan chal rahi hain (Here, our homes are being shot at). For what reason are you guys roaming around like gangsters? People think, if you tell you guys something, we will get trolled. But what’s happening with us in life, will that scare us from trolling?”

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Also Read – They film Bollywood stars for ‘likes’. Then the Tiger Shroff shooting went viral

In February this year, five rounds were fired at Rohit Shetty’s residence in Juhu, Mumbai, allegedly by members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Mumbai Police filed a chargesheet against 17 accused in connection with the incident. Earlier, in April 2024, gunmen had also opened fire outside Salman Khan’s residence in Bandra.

More recently, on October 18, Tiger Shroff was targeted by gunmen while leaving a football ground in Juhu. Three men were involved in the attack, during which five rounds were fired at the actor’s car. While Tiger escaped without bullet injuries, his driver and another person were injured. Following the incident, Mumbai Police stepped up security around several Bollywood personalities, including Tiger, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Rohit Shetty.

On the work front, Rohit’s next Golmaal 5 is scheduled to release in January next year.

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Nawaz Javed Kochra
Nawaz Javed Kochra
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Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector. Experience & Career Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media: The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments. Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media. Expertise & Focus Areas Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include: Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles. OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres. Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends. Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community. Authoritativeness & Trust With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More

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