‘Humaare gharon par goliyaan chal rahi hai’: Rohit Shetty recalls firing incident on Bigg Boss 20

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty stepped in to host the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 20 as Salman Khan was unavailable due to prior commitments. During the episode, Rohit gave several contestants, including Aasif Khan, Scout OP and Yung DSA, a reality check. While speaking to Yung, the stunt director-turned-filmmaker also opened up about the firing incident at his residence a few months ago.

Rohit Shetty on the firing incident

On the latest Weekend Ka Vaar, Rohit Shetty didn’t mince his words while giving feedback to contestants. While Rohit called out Aasif Khan for his aggressive behaviour, he also reprimanded Scout OP for grabbing Arishfa Khan by the legs and dragging her. He said, “Asif, let me tell you, if Qazi is not in the show, there won’t be any issues to discuss. I am watching the show and coming here. During the nomination task, when you and Qazi had an argument, he apologised immediately. But it felt like you guys have been provoking Qazi so that he raises his hand and gets evicted. You get very aggressive, Asif. It’s scary to watch. You almost gave a headbutt to Qazi.”