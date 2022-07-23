scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 23, 2022

Rohit Shetty says he was initially ‘scared’ of hosting Khatron Ke Khiladi: ‘Superstars were doing the show’

In a chat with indianexpress.com, Rohit Shetty revealed why he was 'scared' of hosting Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Written by Sana Farzeen | Mumbai |
July 23, 2022 4:52:32 pm
khatron ke khiladi 12, rohit shettyKhatron Ke Khiladi 12 marks the seventh season of Rohit Shetty as the host. (Photo: PR)

Reality shows on television thrive on drama and also have the biggest Bollywood names hosting them. So, it was quite a surprise when Khatron Ke Khiladi got a director to shoulder the show. After Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra, Rohit Shetty took up the job as the host in the fifth season (2014). While he skipped a season (seventh) due to date issues and was replaced by Arjun Kapoor, the filmmaker was back and continues to be a part of the reality show.

In a recent chat with indianexpress.com, Rohit Shetty opened up about doing the show and confessed he was indeed ‘scared’ when he took up the task. He also said that while there were a few comparisons at the start, love from the fans made him feel at ease.

“It was challenging as the show was done by actors and superstars. Then the show went off air for a few years. And when they came back with a new format, I was asked to host it. It was a big responsibility. I gave my 100 percent, and it was my first season. But when it was about to get telecast, I was scared, to be honest. It was for the first time a director was doing this kind of show. There were a lot of expectations, and I wasn’t sure if people would accept me or not. That was something I was scared of. But the kind of love we have gotten from the first season, and till today. The show has been the highest rated, and the love we get, it’s just magical,” the Singham director said with a smile.

Also Read |Rohit Shetty on KKK 12 budget soaring because of his massive stunts: ‘Mujhe badnaam mat karo’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rohit Shetty (@itsrohitshetty)

 

Recalling the time when he knew he made the ‘right choice’, Shetty shared a heart-warming incident, “I remember we were shooting an action scene for Singham Returns. The show had launched a week earlier, and the ratings had just come. My manager came running saying the TRPs are here. I was like ‘Oh sh*t, what will happen now?’ And then he told me that it’s the highest-rated show. I could not believe it. I just thanked God, the universe, and my audience.”

Also Read |Rohit Shetty answers if Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 stunts are real: ‘People ask me CGI kiya hai kya’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rohit Shetty (@itsrohitshetty)

 

The Simmba director shared that many were of the opinion that he shouldn’t do television but it was his decision to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi. He also shared that as a filmmaker, it’s always important to keep moving, be it television or streaming. “At the end of the day, whatever you are doing, it’s for the viewers. If they have started liking something else, you cannot be arrogant and rigid that you will just do one thing. If they are enjoying a new format, why not try that? It’s been so many years on TV for me. I started with Comedy Circus in 2009, it’s been a long journey. And now with the Indian Police Force, we are starting the OTT journey. In my case, fortunately, I have always been successful but it’s now very important to try. Also, I feel lucky that we have so many platforms and avenues to explore multiple things.”

Rohit Shetty-hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is currently airing on Colors.

