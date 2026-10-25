Rohit Shetty promises to work with Qazi Touqeer; offers Khatron Ke Khiladi to Gullu

On the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20, Rohit Shetty said he would give Qazi Touqeer a song in his next romantic film.

Written by: Nawaz Javed Kochra
3 min readMumbaiOct 25, 2026 04:58 PM IST
Qazi Touqeer, Rohit Shetty, and Gullu on Bigg Boss 20Rohit Shetty praises Qazi Touqeer and Gullu on Bigg Boss 20. (Photos: Rohit Shetty, Qazi Touqeer, Gullu/ Instagram)
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In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20, Rohit Shetty stepped in as host in place of Salman Khan, who was unavailable due to prior commitments. During the episode, Rohit not only offered stern feedback to the housemates but also praised Qazi Touqeer and Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu. He even promised Qazi an opportunity to sing for a film and offered Gullu a chance to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Rohit Shetty praises Qazi Touqeer

On the latest Weekend Ka Vaar, Rohit Shetty praised Qazi Touqeer. While schooling Yung DSA for commenting on Qazi failing in his career, Rohit said the singer’s time has come now, and he will get many opportunities after the show. “Yung, a few days back, you called Qazi 40 saal ka buddha. Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna is 43, Bigg Boss 18 winner Karanveer Mehra is 40, the show’s host is 60. He took the internet by storm by removing his T-shirt a few weeks back. I am 52. You also said, ‘Where is Qazi since 2005?’ Don’t bring up such things. You are very young at this point. Whose time changes when, we don’t know. He is a talented man, but it must be bad luck that his time didn’t come,” the filmmaker said.

Also Read: ‘Humaare gharon par goliyaan chal rahi hai’: Rohit Shetty recalls firing incident on Bigg Boss 20

 

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He went on to praise Qazi Touqeer. “Qazi, you are playing very well. Just remember that during arguments don’t stay in your character, argue properly. Otherwise, you don’t look sensible. Please tone it down a bit. Your time has come now. Once you are out, you will get a lot of love and work. You will call me within two days after getting out. Qazi, you will start getting solo albums immediately. Your time has come. I can proudly say this on national television. You are entertaining. Just be careful.”

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Following the praise, Qazi asked Rohit if they would work together. The filmmaker replied, “Qazi, don’t get provoked. Don’t abuse. Wish you all the best. I am saying this on national television: Golmaal 5 is a funny film, but if I make a film which needs a romantic track, I will give it to you. You will do the playback.”

Rohit Shetty offers Khatron Ke Khiladi to Gullu

Besides Qazi Touqeer, Rohit Shetty also lauded reality show star Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu and Kanika Mann. Rohit said, “Kanika, I have worked with you before, and you have matured a lot. And Gullu, you should come on Khatron; you should 100 percent join the show. You are Khatron Ke Khiladi material. You are tough and do comedy. Gullu, you are playing very well.”

Also Read | Aman Gandhi calls Qazi Touqeer ‘Bigg Boss 20 winner’: ‘Everyone else playing for second’

On the work front, Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal 5 is slated to release in January 2027.

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Nawaz Javed Kochra
Nawaz Javed Kochra
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Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector. Experience & Career Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media: The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments. Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media. Expertise & Focus Areas Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include: Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles. OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres. Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends. Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community. Authoritativeness & Trust With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More

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