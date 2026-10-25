Rohit Shetty promises to work with Qazi Touqeer; offers Khatron Ke Khiladi to Gullu

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20, Rohit Shetty stepped in as host in place of Salman Khan, who was unavailable due to prior commitments. During the episode, Rohit not only offered stern feedback to the housemates but also praised Qazi Touqeer and Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu. He even promised Qazi an opportunity to sing for a film and offered Gullu a chance to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Rohit Shetty praises Qazi Touqeer

On the latest Weekend Ka Vaar, Rohit Shetty praised Qazi Touqeer. While schooling Yung DSA for commenting on Qazi failing in his career, Rohit said the singer’s time has come now, and he will get many opportunities after the show. “Yung, a few days back, you called Qazi 40 saal ka buddha. Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna is 43, Bigg Boss 18 winner Karanveer Mehra is 40, the show’s host is 60. He took the internet by storm by removing his T-shirt a few weeks back. I am 52. You also said, ‘Where is Qazi since 2005?’ Don’t bring up such things. You are very young at this point. Whose time changes when, we don’t know. He is a talented man, but it must be bad luck that his time didn’t come,” the filmmaker said.