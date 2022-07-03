scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 03, 2022
Must Read

Rohit Shetty on KKK 12 budget soaring because of his massive stunts: ‘Mujhe badnaam mat karo’

In a chat with indianexpress.com, Rohit Shetty talks about what makes him come back to Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 every year, and also discusses the 'high budget' of the show.

Written by Sana Farzeen | Mumbai |
Updated: July 3, 2022 7:36:47 pm
rohit shettyRohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 saw its launch on July 2. (Photo: Rohit/Instagram)

Rohit Shetty is all set with the new ‘blockbuster’ season of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The filmmaker says that it’s the love for the show that keeps bringing him back. “It’s one of a kind, and you will not see a similar show on any other platform or channel. Also, my love for action attracts me towards hosting KKK. And most importantly, the love that I get from the audience. It just makes everything more special,” Rohit told indianexpress.com.

He added that he takes back multiple experiences every year, and also gets to learn so much from each of the contestants. “We are usually working in the office or making films. Coming here (Cape Town) to shoot for Khatron brings the much-needed break. Also, I work with the same team so it’s like a big reunion with my other family. It’s not an easy show at all, but these challenges make it more special. Getting to see these contestants toil hard, and fight their fears gives you the push in life too.”

Also Read |Rohit Shetty answers if Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 stunts are real: ‘People ask me CGI kiya hai kya’

Rohit Shetty’s fascination with magnum opus action scenes are well known. Given he bombs cars in a blink and creates the most massive action sequences, we discussed how his presence and working style might have increased the budget of the show. With a loud laugh, the Singham director said, “Arre mere ko badnaam mat karo (Don’t blame me). Khatron Ke Khiladi is an expensive show, I think by far one of the most expensive ones. The scale and quality of the show require that kind of a budget. It has nothing to do with me.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rohit Shetty (@itsrohitshetty)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rohit Shetty (@itsrohitshetty)

 

Calling himself the ‘Khiladi of action’, the action star said that the only thing that scares him is ‘losing his loved ones’. However, when we quizzed one creepy-crawly that he wouldn’t like to come close to, Rohit Shetty, after a long pause said, “I think the ones that are smelly. Otherwise, I have no problem with anything.”

Best of Express Premium
Get inspired: Why did Sardar Patel say that civil servants must not take ...Premium
Get inspired: Why did Sardar Patel say that civil servants must not take ...
NITI Aayog-commissioned report which studied 3 orders by Supreme Court, 2...Premium
NITI Aayog-commissioned report which studied 3 orders by Supreme Court, 2...
Inside Track: Amit Shah’s strategy for Maharashtra and FadnavisPremium
Inside Track: Amit Shah’s strategy for Maharashtra and Fadnavis
Tavleen Singh writes: Islamism has no place in IndiaPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: Islamism has no place in India
More Premium Stories >>
Also Read |Aneri Vajani says people will be sorry they underestimated her in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: ‘Flower nahi, fire hu main’

Starting July 2, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 will air every weekend, at 9 pm on Colors. It will have Sriti Jha, Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Aneri Vajani, Nishant Bhat, Rajiv Adatia, Jannat Zubair, Kanika Mann, Erika Packard, Shivangi Joshi, Faisal Shaikh, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia and Chetna Pande as contestants.

UPSC KEY Have you seen our section dedicated to helping USPC aspirants decode daily news in the context of their exams?

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

farah khan
Aishwarya Rai, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman’s vintage photos, courtesy Farah Khan
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 03: Latest News
Advertisement