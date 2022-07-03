Rohit Shetty on KKK 12 budget soaring because of his massive stunts: ‘Mujhe badnaam mat karo’

Rohit Shetty is all set with the new ‘blockbuster’ season of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The filmmaker says that it’s the love for the show that keeps bringing him back. “It’s one of a kind, and you will not see a similar show on any other platform or channel. Also, my love for action attracts me towards hosting KKK. And most importantly, the love that I get from the audience. It just makes everything more special,” Rohit told indianexpress.com.

He added that he takes back multiple experiences every year, and also gets to learn so much from each of the contestants. “We are usually working in the office or making films. Coming here (Cape Town) to shoot for Khatron brings the much-needed break. Also, I work with the same team so it’s like a big reunion with my other family. It’s not an easy show at all, but these challenges make it more special. Getting to see these contestants toil hard, and fight their fears gives you the push in life too.”

Rohit Shetty’s fascination with magnum opus action scenes are well known. Given he bombs cars in a blink and creates the most massive action sequences, we discussed how his presence and working style might have increased the budget of the show. With a loud laugh, the Singham director said, “Arre mere ko badnaam mat karo (Don’t blame me). Khatron Ke Khiladi is an expensive show, I think by far one of the most expensive ones. The scale and quality of the show require that kind of a budget. It has nothing to do with me.”

Calling himself the ‘Khiladi of action’, the action star said that the only thing that scares him is ‘losing his loved ones’. However, when we quizzed one creepy-crawly that he wouldn’t like to come close to, Rohit Shetty, after a long pause said, “I think the ones that are smelly. Otherwise, I have no problem with anything.”

Starting July 2, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 will air every weekend, at 9 pm on Colors. It will have Sriti Jha, Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Aneri Vajani, Nishant Bhat, Rajiv Adatia, Jannat Zubair, Kanika Mann, Erika Packard, Shivangi Joshi, Faisal Shaikh, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia and Chetna Pande as contestants.