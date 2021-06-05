Rohit Shetty on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Spirit of the show hasn’t changed in seven years

Rohit Shetty on Saturday got emotional about his Khatron Ke Khiladi journey, and penned a note admiring the spirit of the stunt reality show. The filmmaker, known for delivering action blockbusters, took up the hosting duties of Khatron Ke Khiladi seven years ago, and has since become synonymous with the show.

Rohit took to Instagram to post a promotional video of the upcoming 11th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi to be aired on Colors TV. Along with the video, he wrote that while the world around him has changed in the last seven years, the show’s “spirit” has remained unaffected.

“7 years ago I started my journey on Khatron ke khiladi in Cape Town on the same location, with the same stunt pilot, Warren, who according to me is one of the best stunt pilots in the world! 7 Years & 7 Seasons later, the world has changed a lot… But what hasn’t changed is the spirit of this show! Get ready to witness never seen before action on Indian Television Coming soon… Khatron ke khiladi, Season 11,” read the director’s post.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’s shooting is underway in Cape Town, South Africa. The latest edition will see Shweta Tiwari, Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani, Nikki Tamboli, Vishal Aditya Singh, Aastha Gill, Sana Makbul, Anushka Sen, Mahekk Chahal, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Varun Sood and Sourabh Raaj Jain as contestants.