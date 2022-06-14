Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 gets premiere date

Colors on Tuesday shared a teaser of Rohit Shetty-hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 and announced the premiere date of the popular reality show. The show will begin airing from July 2.

The caption of the teaser read, “Khatron ka vaar hoga iss baar non-stop! Dekhiye Khatron Ke Khiladi, 2nd July se, har Sat aur Sun, raat 9 baje, sirf Colors par. (Watch Khatron Ke Khiladi on July 2, every Saturday and Sunday from 9 pm onwards on Colors TV.)”

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 will replace Dance Deewane Juniors on Colors. Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Kanika Mann, Pratik Sehajpal, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, Jannat Zubair and Mr Faisu will participate in the upcoming season, which is being shot in Cape Town.

Talking about Khatron Ke Khiladi, Mr Faisu said, “Honestly never. I never thought those videos made for fun would bring me here. I could never imagine doing this interview or participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi. And this is why I want to make the most of my opportunity. I just want everyone to pray that I do well on the show.”

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is choreographer Nishant Bhat’s second reality show after Bigg Boss 15. And, he feels the stunt based reality show is a “step up” for him. “After Bigg Boss, I feel Khatron Ke Khiladi is a step up for me and this time I am even more determined to survive this battlefield. I will give my best shot at overcoming my fears. I am looking forward to exploring myself in this new space under Rohit sir’s guidance,” Nishant told indianexpress.com.

On the work front, Rohit Shetty is looking forward to Cirkus, which marks his second film with Ranveer Singh. The two had earlier collaborated for Simmba.