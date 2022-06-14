scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Must Read

Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 gets premiere date

Rohit Shetty is coming back with the 12th season of his popular reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 14, 2022 6:52:15 pm
khatron ke khiladi 12Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 will air on Colors TV.

Colors on Tuesday shared a teaser of Rohit Shetty-hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 and announced the premiere date of the popular reality show. The show will begin airing from July 2.

The caption of the teaser read, “Khatron ka vaar hoga iss baar non-stop! Dekhiye Khatron Ke Khiladi, 2nd July se, har Sat aur Sun, raat 9 baje, sirf Colors par. (Watch Khatron Ke Khiladi on July 2, every Saturday and Sunday from 9 pm onwards on Colors TV.)”

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 will replace Dance Deewane Juniors on Colors. Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Kanika Mann, Pratik Sehajpal, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, Jannat Zubair and Mr Faisu will participate in the upcoming season, which is being shot in Cape Town.

ALSO READ |Munawar Faruqui has not dropped out of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, team confirms he’ll join the shoot later

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Talking about Khatron Ke Khiladi, Mr Faisu said, “Honestly never. I never thought those videos made for fun would bring me here. I could never imagine doing this interview or participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi. And this is why I want to make the most of my opportunity. I just want everyone to pray that I do well on the show.”

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is choreographer Nishant Bhat’s second reality show after Bigg Boss 15. And, he feels the stunt based reality show is a “step up” for him. “After Bigg Boss, I feel Khatron Ke Khiladi is a step up for me and this time I am even more determined to survive this battlefield. I will give my best shot at overcoming my fears. I am looking forward to exploring myself in this new space under Rohit sir’s guidance,” Nishant told indianexpress.com.

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Key-June 14, 2022: Why ‘Due Process of Law’ to ‘5G...Premium
UPSC Key-June 14, 2022: Why ‘Due Process of Law’ to ‘5G...
Amid ED summons to Rahul, Congress faces tough choice: cry foul or cry hardPremium
Amid ED summons to Rahul, Congress faces tough choice: cry foul or cry hard
‘It is an absolute joy’: Metaverse celebrates inclusivity thi...Premium
‘It is an absolute joy’: Metaverse celebrates inclusivity thi...
Average math score of first-year engineering students below 40%: AICTEPremium
Average math score of first-year engineering students below 40%: AICTE
More Premium Stories >>

On the work front, Rohit Shetty is looking forward to Cirkus, which marks his second film with Ranveer Singh. The two had earlier collaborated for Simmba.

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma, Shanaya Kapoor and Disha Patani: Celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jun 14: Latest News
Advertisement