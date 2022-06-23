Rohit Shetty answers if Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 stunts are real: ‘People ask me CGI kiya hai kya’

The much-awaited Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is set to launch soon on Colors. While Rohit Shetty returns as a host this season, fans are divided among the many popular celebrities who will show off their adventurous side on the reality show. Be it Mr Faisu, Sriti Jha, Rubina Dilaik or Shivangi Joshi, Pratik Sehajpal and Mohit Malik, the makers have managed to get an interesting list of contestants. While these celebs fight fears as they indulge in some daredevil stunts, host Rohit Shetty revealed that many in the audience feel that they are only ‘acting’ and the action-packed stunts are all computer-generated.

In a recent chat with indianexpress.com, the filmmaker said that he often gets asked if the stunts shown on Khatron Ke Khiladi are for real. “Usually we shoot the whole show and send out the package to the channel. This is the first time that we will go live on TV while we are still filming. I have often been asked if the stunts are actually real. Many ask me ‘CGI kiya hai kya?’. I then have to explain that ‘yes, every stunt is performed by these contestants themselves’.”

Given there’s always a risk involved while filming, we asked if they ever got into a worrisome situation. After a pause, Rohit Shetty said that throughout his stint on the show, they never had a scare jump moment, and he thanked his team for taking care of everything diligently. “Of course, tasks are scary for contestants but my team works precisely to avoid any mishap.”

Calling this season a ‘blockbuster’, the Singham director also revealed that the contestants have set a bar with minimum aborts. As he heaped his squad, we wondered if actors want to also do well on the show to impress him and get a role in his films. “I don’t think so. When I came on board, I had already worked with Mugdha Godse in All the Best, Dayanand Shetty had already signed Singham and Nikiteen Dheer did work with me later in Chennai Express. But no they don’t come on the show to audition for me,” he shared with a smile.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is being shot in Cape Town, South Africa and the team will wrap up shoot by July 16. The show is set to go on air on July 2 and will air every weekend 9 pm.