scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 23, 2022
NIC
Presents Latest News
Must Read

Rohit Shetty answers if Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 stunts are real: ‘People ask me CGI kiya hai kya’

In a chat with indianexpress.com, Rohit Shetty spoke about the stunts in Khatron Ke Khiladi and how many in the audience believe they are computer generated and not performed in real.

Written by Sana Farzeen | Mumbai |
June 23, 2022 8:08:09 am
rohit shetty, khatron ke khiladi 12Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 will air on Colors. (Photo: Rohit Shetty/Instagram)

The much-awaited Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is set to launch soon on Colors. While Rohit Shetty returns as a host this season, fans are divided among the many popular celebrities who will show off their adventurous side on the reality show. Be it Mr Faisu, Sriti Jha, Rubina Dilaik or Shivangi Joshi, Pratik Sehajpal and Mohit Malik, the makers have managed to get an interesting list of contestants. While these celebs fight fears as they indulge in some daredevil stunts, host Rohit Shetty revealed that many in the audience feel that they are only ‘acting’ and the action-packed stunts are all computer-generated.

In a recent chat with indianexpress.com, the filmmaker said that he often gets asked if the stunts shown on Khatron Ke Khiladi are for real. “Usually we shoot the whole show and send out the package to the channel. This is the first time that we will go live on TV while we are still filming. I have often been asked if the stunts are actually real. Many ask me ‘CGI kiya hai kya?’. I then have to explain that ‘yes, every stunt is performed by these contestants themselves’.”

Also Read |Mr Faisu on participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: ‘Scared of losing…’

Given there’s always a risk involved while filming, we asked if they ever got into a worrisome situation. After a pause, Rohit Shetty said that throughout his stint on the show, they never had a scare jump moment, and he thanked his team for taking care of everything diligently. “Of course, tasks are scary for contestants but my team works precisely to avoid any mishap.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rohit Shetty (@itsrohitshetty)

 

Also Read |Rubina Dilaik on taking up Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: ‘Koi daily soap nahi tha mere paas’

Calling this season a ‘blockbuster’, the Singham director also revealed that the contestants have set a bar with minimum aborts. As he heaped his squad, we wondered if actors want to also do well on the show to impress him and get a role in his films. “I don’t think so. When I came on board, I had already worked with Mugdha Godse in All the Best, Dayanand Shetty had already signed Singham and Nikiteen Dheer did work with me later in Chennai Express. But no they don’t come on the show to audition for me,” he shared with a smile.

Best of Express Premium
Close to Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde was on BJP radar before 2019 As...Premium
Close to Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde was on BJP radar before 2019 As...
MVA crisis | Behind Surat to Guwahati flight: fear of rebels returning to...Premium
MVA crisis | Behind Surat to Guwahati flight: fear of rebels returning to...
BRICS summit needs to focus on breaking Western hegemonyPremium
BRICS summit needs to focus on breaking Western hegemony
Yashwant Sinha interview: ‘BJP doesn’t have numbers (for presidenti...Premium
Yashwant Sinha interview: ‘BJP doesn’t have numbers (for presidenti...
More Premium Stories >>

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is being shot in Cape Town, South Africa and the team will wrap up shoot by July 16. The show is set to go on air on July 2 and will air every weekend 9 pm.

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

EXPRESS OPINION
More Lifestyle
More Explained
More Entertainment
More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Suhana Khan, Palak Tiwari, Arjun Kapoor: 10 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Photos

integration
Art exhibition explores discriminative practices, and idea of seeking new identities

Photos

OnePlus 9RT first look
First look: OnePlus 9RT with triple camera, 120 Hz display launched in India
Best of Express
Advertisement
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
More Explained
EXPRESS OPINION
Jun 23: Latest News
Advertisement