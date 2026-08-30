‘Please leave the show’: Rohit Shetty gets angry after 3 contestants abort stunt on KKK 15

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 has faced criticism for putting celebrities through some brutal stunts. In the latest episode, host Rohit Shetty announced a series of “filmy blockbuster” stunts for the week, but the challenges appeared to rattle several contestants. While the first stunt went off smoothly, Rohit lost his cool during the second stunt after Harsh Gujral, Jasmine Bhasin and Shagun Sharma refused to perform it. He was so angry that he asked the three contestants to leave the show.

This week, the second stunt on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 required contestants to cross from one building to another at a height equivalent to six floors. The rope bridge was broken, and they had to make their way across using a few wooden planks scattered along it. Harsh Gujral, Jasmine Bhasin, Shagun Sharma and Rithvik Dhanjani were assigned the stunt. While Harsh aborted it before even attempting it, Jasmine made a brief attempt before giving up. Shagun also panicked and quit, leaving Rithvik as the only contestant to complete the stunt. Rohit Shetty was furious with the contestants afterwards.

Also Read: ‘Safety has been our priority’: Rohit Shetty on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 scrutiny

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When Shagun tried to justify, an angry Rohit snapped at her and said, “This is enough; we are half season through. This is Khatron Ke Khiladi. You guys have seen this show and know what it is. It’s not like we are making you perform something new. You all know there will be stunts around heights and water. If you don’t know, then learn to swim and come. I am telling all of you, including Harsh. Jasmine, this is the third time you are on the show. Is this how you perform? I can understand if one person aborts, but three people not doing a stunt…what do you guys think of yourselves?”

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The host further reprimanded them and said, “Were we asking you to jump from the 6th floor? There is a harness. When one contestant could do the stunt… Please just send Shagun back to India. If they cannot perform, please send them back. How much leverage do we give? Even the audience will question us as to what we are doing with you guys. Why are we giving you all so much benefit? If Ritvik could do this, it means it’s possible. All three of you will get the fear fanda.”

Rohit Shetty concluded, “After this, if you guys don’t want to do a stunt, please leave the show. Straight walk out, take your suitcase, and go back to India. If you fail to complete a stunt or leave it midway, that’s okay, but at least try. Even our efforts get wasted.” Later, giving a message to viewers, Rohit said, “I hope the contestants are clear now that I take this show, its stunts, and the audience very seriously.”

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 15

This season of Khatron Ke Khiladi has sparked concerns over contestants’ safety. After the rubber bullet and hot wax stunts, several viewers reacted strongly to the intensity of the challenges. A few days ago, Rohit Shetty commented on contestants’ safety on the show. He told Variety India, “Safety has always been our priority on KKK15. The stunts are designed to challenge contestants and test their limits. Every stunt is planned and executed under the supervision of experienced professionals with extensive safety measures. Every stunt that the team designs for the show has my own input, drawn from my understanding of action that I have built over the years.”

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“The show has retained everything audiences love about Khatron Ke Khiladi but pushed the format further; the stunts are tougher, the scale is bigger, the fears are more psychological, and the contestants bring a lot of unpredictability. Action in films and action in KKK15 are very different. In films, you have rehearsals, choreography, technology, and a whole team working around you. You are also playing a character. On Khatron, there is no character. It is you against the stunt. The fear is real, the pressure is real, and there is no hiding. That is what makes Khatron so exciting. This season, with Darr Ka Naya Daur, we wanted to take that fear to another level, physically as well as mentally,” the filmmaker added.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 streams on Jio Hotstar and Colors TV every weekend at 9 pm.