‘Please leave the show’: Rohit Shetty gets angry after 3 contestants abort stunt on KKK 15

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 has faced criticism for putting celebrities through some brutal stunts. In the latest episode, host Rohit Shetty announced a series of “filmy blockbuster” stunts for the week, but the challenges appeared to rattle several contestants. While the first stunt went off smoothly, Rohit lost his cool during the second stunt after Harsh Gujral, Jasmine Bhasin and Shagun Sharma refused to perform it. He was so angry that he asked the three contestants to leave the show.
Rohit Shetty gets angry on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15
This week, the second stunt on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 required contestants to cross from one building to another at a height equivalent to six floors. The rope bridge was broken, and they had to make their way across using a few wooden planks scattered along it. Harsh Gujral, Jasmine Bhasin, Shagun Sharma and Rithvik Dhanjani were assigned the stunt. While Harsh aborted it before even attempting it, Jasmine made a brief attempt before giving up. Shagun also panicked and quit, leaving Rithvik as the only contestant to complete the stunt. Rohit Shetty was furious with the contestants afterwards.
When Shagun tried to justify, an angry Rohit snapped at her and said, “This is enough; we are half season through. This is Khatron Ke Khiladi. You guys have seen this show and know what it is. It’s not like we are making you perform something new. You all know there will be stunts around heights and water. If you don’t know, then learn to swim and come. I am telling all of you, including Harsh. Jasmine, this is the third time you are on the show. Is this how you perform? I can understand if one person aborts, but three people not doing a stunt…what do you guys think of yourselves?”
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The host further reprimanded them and said, “Were we asking you to jump from the 6th floor? There is a harness. When one contestant could do the stunt… Please just send Shagun back to India. If they cannot perform, please send them back. How much leverage do we give? Even the audience will question us as to what we are doing with you guys. Why are we giving you all so much benefit? If Ritvik could do this, it means it’s possible. All three of you will get the fear fanda.”
Rohit Shetty concluded, “After this, if you guys don’t want to do a stunt, please leave the show. Straight walk out, take your suitcase, and go back to India. If you fail to complete a stunt or leave it midway, that’s okay, but at least try. Even our efforts get wasted.” Later, giving a message to viewers, Rohit said, “I hope the contestants are clear now that I take this show, its stunts, and the audience very seriously.”
About Khatron Ke Khiladi 15
This season of Khatron Ke Khiladi has sparked concerns over contestants’ safety. After the rubber bullet and hot wax stunts, several viewers reacted strongly to the intensity of the challenges. A few days ago, Rohit Shetty commented on contestants’ safety on the show. He told Variety India, “Safety has always been our priority on KKK15. The stunts are designed to challenge contestants and test their limits. Every stunt is planned and executed under the supervision of experienced professionals with extensive safety measures. Every stunt that the team designs for the show has my own input, drawn from my understanding of action that I have built over the years.”
“The show has retained everything audiences love about Khatron Ke Khiladi but pushed the format further; the stunts are tougher, the scale is bigger, the fears are more psychological, and the contestants bring a lot of unpredictability. Action in films and action in KKK15 are very different. In films, you have rehearsals, choreography, technology, and a whole team working around you. You are also playing a character. On Khatron, there is no character. It is you against the stunt. The fear is real, the pressure is real, and there is no hiding. That is what makes Khatron so exciting. This season, with Darr Ka Naya Daur, we wanted to take that fear to another level, physically as well as mentally,” the filmmaker added.
Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 streams on Jio Hotstar and Colors TV every weekend at 9 pm.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
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Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More