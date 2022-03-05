Rohit Shetty offers job to India’s Got Talent contestants Divyansh and Manuraj, wants them to compose Cirkus background score. Watch

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty found the perfect candidates to compose the background score for his upcoming film Cirkus on the stage of India’s Got Talent 9. Impressed with the performance of contestants Divyansh and Manuraj, Shetty offered them a chance to work with him and singer-composer Badshah on Cirkus, a film starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

A new promo of India’s Got Talent 9 shows Shetty as the special guest. After watching Divyansh and Manuraj’s performance, he tells Badshah to definitely work with the duo in the future. Further praising them, the film director says, “The way you did Don’s background score, I have never heard such a recreation ever before. I will request the Sony TV team to send me a tape of this episode so that I can hear it on a loop in my car.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Later, Badshah gestures to Rohit to make an announcement. He nods and says, “Right now, this very moment, we have decided something. My next film Cirkus has some songs which are being composed by Badshah. But the background, the theme of Cirkus is not ready yet. So Badshah, Divyansh, and Manuraj, you will create this theme.”

The announcement leaves the two contestants filled with gratitude. They get the loudest cheer from their fellow contestants and the other judges of the show, Kirron Kher and Shilpa Shetty.

Divyansh and Manuraj met during the auditions of India’s Got Talent. They came as solo performers but subsequently teamed up. They create covers of popular Bollywood songs.

Cirkus marks Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh’s second collaboration after their blockbuster outing Simmba (2018). The film features Ranveer in a double role, alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde. The film is said to be inspired by Shakespeare’s play The Comedy of Errors.