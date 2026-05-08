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Rohit Sharma to make ‘the biggest entertainment debut’ with a Sony LIV show. Watch
On Friday evening, Sony Pictures Networks released a teaser hinting at Rohit Sharma’s debut with a show that promises to be fully entertaining.
After retiring from T20 and Test cricket, Rohit Sharma is all set to make a major move into the world of entertainment. On Friday evening, Sony Pictures Networks released a teaser hinting at Rohit’s debut with a show that promises to be fully entertaining.
The over one-minute-and-forty-second clip shows Rohit interacting with his fans, who eagerly urge him to deliver his now-iconic line, “Koi bhi garden mein nahi ghumega (No one will roam in the garden).” One by one, fans keep asking him to repeat the line, and as the teaser progresses, Rohit grows increasingly exasperated, so much so that he eventually walks away.
At one point in the promo, Rohit Sharma gets so frustrated that he makes a call and tells his assistant to stop the work happening in the garden on his home terrace, as he is fed up with hearing about the garden over and over again. Later, reacting to the overwhelming craze, Rohit quips, “Do line kya bol di, itna viral ho gaya… jab mera poora show aayega toh kya hoga? (I said just two lines, and it went so viral… imagine what will happen when my full show airs?).” The teaser ends with a bold promise from Sony Pictures, calling it “the biggest entertainment debut of the year.”
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Watch the full promo of Rohit Sharma’s entertainment debut here:
About Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma, former captain of the Indian national cricket team across all formats, is a right-handed top-order batter with an illustrious career. He was part of the squads that won the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy, and he led India to victories in the 2024 T20 World Cup and the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. Off the field, Rohit is married to his longtime girlfriend, Ritika Sajdeh. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter, in 2018, followed by their second child, a son, on 2024.
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