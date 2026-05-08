Rohit Sharma to make ‘the biggest entertainment debut’ with a Sony LIV show. Watch

After retiring from T20 and Test cricket, Rohit Sharma is all set to make a major move into the world of entertainment. On Friday evening, Sony Pictures Networks released a teaser hinting at Rohit’s debut with a show that promises to be fully entertaining.

The over one-minute-and-forty-second clip shows Rohit interacting with his fans, who eagerly urge him to deliver his now-iconic line, “Koi bhi garden mein nahi ghumega (No one will roam in the garden).” One by one, fans keep asking him to repeat the line, and as the teaser progresses, Rohit grows increasingly exasperated, so much so that he eventually walks away.