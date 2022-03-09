Rohit Roy reveals wife Mansi Joshi ‘hated’ him in Swaabhimaan, talks about his ‘Oscar moment’

Actor Rohit Roy is currently busy with Babasaheb: The Grand Musical. Rohit plays Dr BR Ambedkar in director Mahua Chauhan’s 120-minute musical. The actor took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a lovely picture of himself and his wife, actor Mansi Joshi Roy. With the photo, Rohit revealed how, for the first time, Mansi showered praise on his performance in a project

In the caption, he wrote that Mansi “hated” Swaabhiman, a series that was Rohit’s ticket to fame. He also mentioned how Mansi thought he was “not bad” in Kaabil. However, his portrayal of BR Ambedkar in Babasaheb: The Grand Musical moved her to tears.

“I have finally passed the ‘actor’ test after 25 years of being an actor ! She hated me in my biggest hit #swabhimaan!! She kinda tolerated me in #shootoutatlokhandwala… She said I was ‘NOT BAD’ in #kaabil… and last night after the peromfamce of @babasahebmusical , she had tears in her eyes when she said she LOVEDDDDD my performance ! This is the first time in my 26-27 year old acting career that she has said anything close to this!!!!! My ‘Oscar’ has been won,” the caption read.

Rohit Roy’s Instagram post. Rohit Roy’s Instagram post.

Fans heaped praise on Rohit Roy. A comment read, “congrats for your OSCAR.” Another fan wrote, “Undoubtedly you have done fantastic work.”

Earlier in a PTI interview, Rohit said he was “destined to play BR Ambedkar”. “I have done all genres and all mediums, from TV to theatre to films to OTT platforms. But, when I was preparing for this role, one thing that really helped me was the similarity that I feel between his life and my life, which is that we both had to struggle,” he said.

The actor added, “He (Ambedkar), despite his academic achievements and calibre, till the end of his life kept struggling to tell society that all humans must be equal. I also have struggled in my career, had no godfather in the industry and kept working to move ahead. So, I feel I was, in a way, destined to play his role.”