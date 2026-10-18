‘My wife yelled at me’: Rohit Roy reacts after TV actors attack his ‘dustbin medium’ remark

Rohit Roy has clarified his controversial remark about television being a “dustbin medium”, explaining that he was criticising the quality of content on the small screen and not the actors working in the industry.

In a conversation with Lehren Retro, Rohit admitted that his choice of words was wrong but maintained that television content needs to improve. He also hit back at actors who took his comment personally, saying he never called anyone garbage.

“This line that I said, ‘Television is a dustbin medium.’ We all know that I am a product of television. Had television not been there, Swabhimaan not been there, I wouldn’t have been here even after 30 years. Firstly, I want to say, ‘Please understand what I tried to say.’ In retrospect, I do feel that I shouldn’t have used the word ‘dustbin’ because at first glance, anyone who is reading will think and say, ‘Oh, he’s calling me garbage’ but that wasn’t the case that ‘if you’re working in dustbin means you are trash,’” said Rohit Roy

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The Kaabil actor said that some actors took his remark personally and attacked him without understanding what he was trying to convey. He clarified that his criticism was directed at the television industry’s working conditions and the quality of its content, rather than the people who work in the medium.

“A few actors took it personally and attacked me. That’s very sad because I didn’t say anything about you. I didn’t say that you are garbage or you are dustbin. What I was trying to say that we get a script in the morning, we have to rote learn the dialogues and finish the scenes within the next 10-15 hours at any cost, whether you agree or disagree. I was talking about the content, the content is the dustbin medium. Years ago, film producers Vinita Nanda and Bhatt (Mahesh) saab (sir) has also said this.”

Rohit Roy explains why he called television a ‘dustbin medium’

Explaining his choice of words, Rohit Roy compared television content to a newspaper. He said, “The content is like newspaper.” He looked into the camera and asked, “Newspaper will work, right? There’s nothing wrong with newspaper?” The actor added, “It’s like newspaper. You read today’s newspaper, and then throw it in the bin or wrap a vada pav or use for packaging. Today’s newspaper is of no use the day after.”

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Rohit reiterated that television had played a crucial role in his career and questioned why he would insult an industry that had given him his identity. “What I am saying is that I am a product of television, why will I call myself a trash bin. Ask any creative artiste from television, whether they are happy with what they are doing? I am also doing it. I am fighting for TV,” said the actor.

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Rohit Roy says ‘no botox has gone in my brain’

Responding to the actors who criticised him, Rohit Roy said, “For those actors who have personally attacked me, I would like to say, ‘No botox has gone in my brain, I am not biting the hands that feeds me.’ I don’t have any need to stay relevant. I am not in any reality show and I have not made this comment to attract reactions from anybody.”

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The actor again admitted that he could have expressed himself differently and said he understood how the word “dustbin” could have been interpreted as an insult. “Yes, I shouldn’t have called it a dustbin, maybe I could have called it a newspaper or rather have said that the content on TV needs to get better. After working in the television medium for so many years, there is also a frustration that ‘Why is our content not improving?’ So, the ones who want to understand will do, and these two-four actors, who commented, I googled them. They are great and good-looking people and have worked a lot on television. I just want to say, ‘Don’t make personal attacks. First reach where I am and understand why I said, what I said.’ My choice of word was wrong but I stand by what I said and why I have said it.”

Actor Naman Shaw, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Pankit Thakker had called out the actor for calling TV “dustbin medium”.

Rohit also revealed that his wife, Manasi Joshi Roy disagreed with his choice of words. “My wife also yelled at me. She’s a star on TV, and I told her, ‘If you don’t understand, then how will others understand?’ She told me, ‘You shouldn’t have used that word,’ and I agreed with her.”