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Rohit Roy admits brother Ronit doing ‘better’ today, recalls his ‘bad boy’ phase: ‘We were afraid’
Actor Rohit Roy recently opened up about his relationship with brother, actor Ronit Roy. He recalled his elder brother's 'bad boy' phase.
Real life brothers, actors Ronit Roy and Rohit Roy are often pitted against each other because of comparisons by fans. However, the duo has often stated that they have distinct career paths and deeply respect each other. In a recent interview, the younger brother Rohit, opened up about their ‘beautiful’ relationship as siblings, which has no place for jealousy. He also recalled the time when his elder brother Ronit, who might seem like a nice person today, was once a ‘bad boy’.
During a candid chat with Kindle Cast, the actor was asked about Rohit considering Ronit as a father figure, hence having authority over him. “It’s vice versa actually. I am the one who bosses over him. He has no authority over me. I am the one who scolds him. When I say that he became like my father, it’s because he is the older one. He is the oldest one in the family and he had to become the father figure. But, we are still siblings. We fight like siblings, argue like siblings,” he replied.
‘Ronit was a bad boy’
Having said that, Rohit Roy had to become bossy because of Ronit’s habits during their younger days. “When I say I am the bossy one, it’s because there was a phase in his life when he was a bad boy. Today, when you see him, you think that he is such a good man, like Ram, but he was actually Lakhan of our family. I had to become the older brother then. I had to become the one taking care of everything. I used to get angry with the things he used to do. Me and my mother used to live in a constant fear that the phone would ring at 3 am at night. I became his older brother at that time,” he shared.
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He continued, “But, we have a very beautiful relationship that there has been no jealousy, no one up mentions. You hear brothers fighting over wealth and land, but we never had any such discussion.”
‘He is doing better than me today’
While Rohit became a major television star in the mid-1990s after the success of Swabhimaan, Ronit Roy’s career stalled and he touched his peak around 2002. During the interview, Rohit admitted that even today, his elder brother is doing better than him. “When I made my debut as an actor, my first show was a bit and he was going through a dawn at that time. Everyone asked both of us if there was any jealousy between us. But, no, the better Ronit does, the more calm I feel,” he expressed.
“The better I do, the more relaxed he is. We know that we want each other to do well. Our careers have gone up and down simultaneously, and it still happens today, but we’ve never talked about it. Today, he is doing much better than I am, and I have no problem in admitting it. I don’t consider it a failure, I consider it a learning curve,” Rohit concluded.
On the professional front, actor Rohit Bose Roy was last seen in the crime thriller film Controll (2025).
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