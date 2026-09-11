Rohit Roy admits brother Ronit doing ‘better’ today, recalls his ‘bad boy’ phase: ‘We were afraid’

Real life brothers, actors Ronit Roy and Rohit Roy are often pitted against each other because of comparisons by fans. However, the duo has often stated that they have distinct career paths and deeply respect each other. In a recent interview, the younger brother Rohit, opened up about their ‘beautiful’ relationship as siblings, which has no place for jealousy. He also recalled the time when his elder brother Ronit, who might seem like a nice person today, was once a ‘bad boy’.

During a candid chat with Kindle Cast, the actor was asked about Rohit considering Ronit as a father figure, hence having authority over him. “It’s vice versa actually. I am the one who bosses over him. He has no authority over me. I am the one who scolds him. When I say that he became like my father, it’s because he is the older one. He is the oldest one in the family and he had to become the father figure. But, we are still siblings. We fight like siblings, argue like siblings,” he replied.