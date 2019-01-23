TV actors Rohit Purohit and Sheena Bajaj tie the knot

Television actors Rohit Purohit and Sheena Bajaj tied the knot on Wednesday in Rohit’s hometown Jaipur. The wedding ceremonies that kick-started two days back were attended by the couple’s close family and friends.

Sheena and Rohit met on the sets of TV show Arjun six years back and hit off like a house on fire. While they became close friends, it was Sheena who made the formal proposal. Through the course of their relationship, the couple has had their share of ups and downs. Sometime back they had even decided to take a break. But soon the lovers got back together.

Sharing her joy of being married, Sheena said, “I feel blessed. It was a fairy tale wedding for me. I always dreamt of a wedding like this.”

Rohit on his part shared, “I am in Jaipur among relatives. I am finally married and it feels great. As we are not committed to any show right now, there is no urgency of going back to work. I am in a new world and am very happy. I recommend marriage to everyone who is in love.”

The wedding was also attended by the couple’s industry friends like Himanshu Soni and wife Sheetal, Rukhsar, Aniruddh Dave, Akash Singh Rajput, Saurabh Pandey with wife Zara.

See Rohit Purohit and Sheena Bajaj’s wedding photos:

While Sheena was last seen in Maryam Khan Reporting Live, Rohit played the negative lead as Alexander in Porus. The couple would be going for a road trip in Rajasthan for their honeymoon.