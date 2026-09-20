Rohed Khan gets evicted from the Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 20

Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 20 saw its first eviction on Sunday. Austria-based Afghan actor Rohed Khan was evicted from the house.

Rohed’s eviction didn’t come as a major surprise, given his relatively low-key journey in the house. In the first two weeks, the actor, who was often praised for his good looks on the show, struggled to make his presence felt in the house. He was involved in no major fights, rarely voiced his opinions strongly, and largely remained in the shadows.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohed Khan (@rohedkhan__)

Earlier this week, Rohed Khan landed in the nominations following a twist. A few days ago, Aasif Khan, Scout OP, Yung DSA and Rohed broke a major Bigg Boss house rule by discussing and planning nominations. As punishment, Bigg Boss cancelled the nomination process and instead nominated Aasif, Scout and Rohed for eviction. Yung DSA escaped the punishment as he was the captain of the house.

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While all contestants this season have been given two chances in the game, Rohed had already lost his first lifeline. During the captaincy task earlier this week, the top three contenders, Mahhi, Gullu and Kanika, were required to sacrifice the lifeline of one nominated contestant to remain in the captaincy race. Mahhi chose to sacrifice Rohed’s lifeline.

Ever since news of Rohed Khan’s eviction surfaced on social media, several users have questioned the show’s two-lifeline theme. Some accused the makers of applying the rule selectively and using the lifeline twist at their convenience.

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About Rohed Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohed Khan (@rohedkhan__)

Rohed Khan’s journey on Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 20 may have come to an end, but the actor has already built a career across films and modelling. He has played antagonist roles in films such as Tejas, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Sarzameen and Detective Sherdill. Rohed has also appeared in European films and modelled for several major brands.