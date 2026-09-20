Rohed Khan gets evicted from the Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 20

Austria-based Afghan actor Rohed Khan is the first contestant to get evicted from the Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 20.

Written by: Nawaz Javed Kochra
3 min readMumbaiSep 20, 2026 10:33 PM IST
Rohed Khan Bigg Boss 20 evictionRohed Khan gets evicted from Bigg Boss 20. (Photos: Rohed Khan/ Instagram)
Make us preferred source on Google

Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 20 saw its first eviction on Sunday. Austria-based Afghan actor Rohed Khan was evicted from the house.

Rohed’s eviction didn’t come as a major surprise, given his relatively low-key journey in the house. In the first two weeks, the actor, who was often praised for his good looks on the show, struggled to make his presence felt in the house. He was involved in no major fights, rarely voiced his opinions strongly, and largely remained in the shadows.

Also Read: ‘Beats the purpose’: Salman Khan clears the air on Bigg Boss 20 chest pain act

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rohed Khan (@rohedkhan__) 

Earlier this week, Rohed Khan landed in the nominations following a twist. A few days ago, Aasif Khan, Scout OP, Yung DSA and Rohed broke a major Bigg Boss house rule by discussing and planning nominations. As punishment, Bigg Boss cancelled the nomination process and instead nominated Aasif, Scout and Rohed for eviction. Yung DSA escaped the punishment as he was the captain of the house.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

While all contestants this season have been given two chances in the game, Rohed had already lost his first lifeline. During the captaincy task earlier this week, the top three contenders, Mahhi, Gullu and Kanika, were required to sacrifice the lifeline of one nominated contestant to remain in the captaincy race. Mahhi chose to sacrifice Rohed’s lifeline.

Ever since news of Rohed Khan’s eviction surfaced on social media, several users have questioned the show’s two-lifeline theme. Some accused the makers of applying the rule selectively and using the lifeline twist at their convenience.

Also Read | Salman Khan advises actresses to ‘slap’ paparazzi clicking inappropriate pictures

About Rohed Khan

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rohed Khan (@rohedkhan__) 

Rohed Khan’s journey on Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 20 may have come to an end, but the actor has already built a career across films and modelling. He has played antagonist roles in films such as Tejas, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Sarzameen and Detective Sherdill. Rohed has also appeared in European films and modelled for several major brands.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Nawaz Javed Kochra
Nawaz Javed Kochra
facebook
twitter
instagram

Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector. Experience & Career Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media: The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments. Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media. Expertise & Focus Areas Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include: Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles. OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres. Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends. Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community. Authoritativeness & Trust With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Sep 20: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments