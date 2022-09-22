scorecardresearch
Rohan Joshi apologises after being trolled for insensitive remark on Raju Srivastava: ‘Not about my personal…’

After the now-defunct comedy group AIB's Rohan Joshi was trolled for his comment about Raju Srivastava's death, he later clarified himself and deleted the original comment.

raju and rohanRohan Joshi has clarified his statement about late comedian Raju Srivastava. (Photo: Express file, Rohan/Instagram)

Comedian Raju Srivastava passed away in New Delhi on September 21 after battling for his life at the AIIMS hospital for over a month. Raju had been admitted to AIIMS on August 10 after he went into cardiac arrest while working out. After his death on Wednesday, many people from all walks of life offered their condolences and remembered his legacy. Among them was comedian Atul Khatri, who had penned a small tribute for Raju on social media.

Erstwhile sketch comedy group AIB’s Rohan Joshi reacted to Atul’s post and left a comment that many considered inappropriate. Responding to Atul saying that Raju Srivastava’s death was a loss for the industry, Rohan wrote, “We haven’t lost a thing.” The comment has since been deleted.

The full comment read, “We haven’t lost a thing. Whether it was Kamra whether it was roast or any comic in the news, Raju Srivastava took every opportunity he ever got to s**t on newer comics especially after the new wave of stand up started. He went on every f***all news channel every time he was invited to go s*** on an upcoming arty form and call it offensive just because he couldn’t understand it and new stars were rising. He might have told a few good jokes but he understood nothing about the spirit of comedy or defending someone’s right to say something even if you don’t agree. F**k him and good riddance (sic).”

raju srivastava death (Photo: Rohan/Instagram)

After Rohan was trolled by the internet for his remark, he apologised and wrote, “Yehi soch kar delete kiya kyuki after a minute of anger I realised today is not about my personal feelings. Sorry if it hurt and thanks for the perspective (sic).”

Former AIB member and co-creator Tanmay Bhat also tweeted about Raju and wrote, “Raju was truly a pioneer and the father of observational comedy. Where all others’ imagination ended – Raju thrived. A whole generation of comedians wanted to be Raju, before they even knew what was funny. RIP legend.”

During an interview with ETimes, Raju’s wife Shikha stated she was praying for her husband to come out of the hospital. She said, “He fought very hard, I was really hoping and praying to see him come out of this.” Raju Srivastava is survived by his wife Shikha and their two children.

