Rocket designer who sold her house to build business gets no deal on Shark Tank India, Anupam Mittal says it’s ‘average’

On the latest episode of Shark Tank India 5, Sharks – Kunal Bahl, Vineeta Singh, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, and Varun Alagh came across an emotional story from the founders of Little Cherry Mom. During the pitch, the founders revealed that they had sold off their house to build their business. While they impressed the Sharks with their products, the pitchers unfortunately failed to get a deal.

Little Cherry Mom is a nutrition-focused food product brand for kids between the ages of 6 months and 12 years. Founded by Meerut’s Gaurav Goel and Jyoti Srivastava, the brand has managed to build a community of 2.5 lakhs mothers. They came on Shark Tank India 5, asking for an investment of Rs 75 lakhs in return for 3 percent equity, valuing their company at Rs 25 crores.

While Gaurav and Jyoti’s story started on a great note, it soon took an emotional turn. During the pitch, Jyoti revealed she had been a former rocket designer, while Gaurav had been a professional cricketer. Gaurav revealed that he played in the under-19 team from UP for 9 years. Reacting to this, Vineeta said, “Rocket Designer and cricketer got together and made a brand, wow.”

Later, when Jyoti revealed how she focuses on developing every recipe with great research and detail, Anupam lauded her and said, “I like how you go deep in your work. I have seen some companies cater to kids’ food, so what does this brand stand for? Because everybody is trying to make a good product today.” While all was going well, what seemed to tick off the Sharks was when Anupam Mittal spotted a printing error.

When the pitcher clarified that they owned the manufacturing, and the price was misprinted on one of the products, Anupam said, “If you make a mistake despite having your own manufacturing, then it’s better to get it manufactured outside.” Vineeta also objected to the Ghee manufacturer’s name not being mentioned on the product.

Sharing their revenue, the founders said that in 2024-25, they earned Rs 2.52 crores, and net sales were Rs 2.25 crores with an EBITDA of 19 percent. Year to date, they have done sales of Rs 1.45 crores, and their projection for 2025-26 was Rs 3.2 crores. At present, they had an EBITDA of 13 percent.

When Vineeta asked, where did their capex come from, the founder got emotional and revealed that they sold their house for the business. Gaurav shared, “We had taken a loan against property. We repaid that loan, and I sold off my house to build a factory. We are now living in a rented house, but we will build a home soon. We used to live in a big house. My father passed away last year. He was battling cancer for the last 5 years, but he had asked me to sell the house if needed. My mother has also been very supportive.”

Anupam Mittal calls the products average-tasting

Unfortunately, Gaurav and Jyoti didn’t get funding. Opting out of the deal, Anupam Mittal said, ” I like the business you’ll have built, I like your vision, especially your attention to detail. Plus, you don’t let go of your products soon, which may be good, but I found the taste of your product average. I don’t like your logo either; for that reason, I am out.” Namita Thapar cited conflict of interest as a reason and backed out. She said, “I have an investment in Gladful, so there is conflict for me; it’s the same type of business, so I am out.”

Kunal Bahl said, “Jyoti, you seem very attached to this business, and I think that attachment is working against us. Sometimes when we get too attached, our clarity and objectivity get blurred, so we should be stubborn in our vision. This is not a brand, but a single hero product company. You need to focus more, and I didn’t see that ability to say no to things that are not working, hence I am out.”

While Varun disagreed with Kunal’s point of view, he added, “I disagree with Kunal, I don’t think you’ll need a hero product when you have one. My fear is, when we were making Mamaearth, we had a community of mothers, we had an option to venture into food too, but we thought if any product got fungal or technical issues, which leads to the child falling sick, then we won’t be able to forgive ourselves. For the same reason, I am out.”

Vineeta also tapped out and said, “I am not getting confidence that even after due diligence, we will be able to verify the finances from last year. Secondly, as per legal methodology, you need to write certain details that are not mentioned. I think this business is not investible today. But I wish you guys all the very best.”