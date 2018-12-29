Rochelle Rao on The Kapil Sharma Show: The audience expects a lot from us

After a long wait, The Kapil Sharma Show is finally back to tickle the audience’s funny bone. Ace comedians Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek will also join Kapil Sharma this season. Produced by Salman Khan Television and Banijay Asia, the weekend series will also mark the return of Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, Chandan Prabhakar, and Rochelle Rao.

Advertising

Rochelle, who played a nurse in the earlier season of the show, will now be seen essaying a character named Chingari. The model-actor shared that she did not even think twice before signing the new season. “It’s such a fun show. I think once you are a part of it, you can’t let it go. From the time we got to know that it is coming back, all of us were already on it,” she shared in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com.

When asked how she realised that she could do comedy, Rochelle said, “To be honest, I am quite goofy in real life. My close friends love my sense of humour. It’s just that people don’t get to see it, as I am this pageant girl for them (smiles). But yes, I did have to work quite hard as doing comedy for a show is quite different. You need to work on your comic timing. I was quite nervous when I was offered the series initially. It was Keith (husband Keith Sequeira), who pushed me. He really felt I should do this. And I am so glad it all worked out.”

But the ex-Miss India did have her share of struggles to match up to the other comedy stars on the show. “I have no experience of comedy and they have been doing this for years. It was a task and it made me scared. But all of them were really supportive. They would help me with my punches and help me polish my timing. Never for a moment did they make me feel less of an actor. When you have such a great team, it makes you want to do better,” shared Rochelle.

Advertising

Also Read | The Kapil Sharma Show: Everything we know so far

While The Kapil Sharma Show is loved by all, there is a section that criticises the show for being sexist and making derogatory comments against women. Talking about the same, Rochelle said, “Firstly, I don’t think jokes are cracked only on women but men also. We joke about everything on the show. I have always said that till the jokes are on others, people laugh. And they only get offended when they want to. Comedy is all about laughing at every possible thing. If we get so worried about what to say, I don’t think we will be able to effectively do our job.”

Fans already have a lot of expectations from the series that is returning after almost a year. The 30-year-old on her part said, “I think people do expect a lot from us as they really love the show. This is one series that everyone enjoys watching. We have retained the basic format, only new characters have been added. So people will definitely get more reasons to love us.”

And when asked if that adds the pressure to deliver, Rochelle said, “If you ask any performer, I think there is pressure to deliver with any project they do. When you work so hard you want it to do well. But yes, I really hope that the audience enjoys watching our show as much as we enjoy making it for them.”

Starting December 29, The Kapil Sharma Show will air on Saturday-Sunday, 9:30 pm on Sony TV.