Rochelle Rao replaces Parizad Kolah as India’s Laughter Champion host, Archana Puran Singh-Shekhar Suman kickstart shoot

With Kapil Sharma and co. all set to fly off to the USA for a tour, Sony TV will launch India’s Laughter Champion in its absence. The comedy talent hunt show will see Archana Puran Singh and Shekhar Suman coming together after many years as judges. On Saturday, the team kickstarted the shoot for the show on their set at Filmcity, Mumbai. Also, while Parizad Kolah Marshall was set to host India’s Laughter Champion, indianexpress.com has exclusive information that now Rochelle Rao will take her place.

A source shared with us that Parizad fell down a couple of days prior to the shoot and injured herself. The channel quickly made a call to Rochelle Rao, who obliged their request. The model-turned-anchor has been a part of The Kapil Sharma Show and understands the pulse of comedy quite well.

Talking about losing her chance to be back on television, Parizad, via a media statement, said, “I was so excited to be back in showbiz and return to a genre that I absolutely love with ‘India’s Laughter Champion’. I, unfortunately, had a terrible fall and it will take me some time to return to Indian television and be back on my feet. However, I hope to be back soon.”

Shekhar Suman, who is also returning to television, after many years gave fans a glimpse of the set and his vanity. In a candid video, he welcomed his team in his vanity saying how as actors they are ‘vain’ and crave ‘vanity’. He also said that he is excited to be back on the show. “We are going to have a blast in the show,” Shekhar added. And while he mentioned the team is not allowed to reveal the set, he shared a slo-mo video of him walking on the stage in his tux.

On the other hand, Archana Puran Singh posted a video while enroute to the show’s set. She revealed that the set has been created on the same location as The Kapil Sharma Show. Calling the team and the contestants amazing, she added, “I am sure you guys are gonna love the show. It’s the first day of the shoot, so wish me luck.”

Earlier, a source, while talking about India’s Laughter Champion shared that in the absence of Kapil Sharma, the channel did not want to miss on its loyal fanbase. “While airing old episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show was an option, they wanted to keep entertaining viewers with new content. “Comedy Circus has been a successful project on Sony TV and has even given India many talented artists. With no stand-up comedy show at the moment, the team decided to launch one. While having Archana on the show was a no-brainer, the team decided to play on the nostalgia card and got Shekhar Suman onboard too.”