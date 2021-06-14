Roadrunner review roundup: Critics call documentary movie on Anthony Bourdain ‘an essential document’

Anthony Bourdain died by suicide on June 8, 2018, in his Paris hotel room. (Photo: Focus Features)

A documentary about the late celebrity chef and TV host Anthony Bourdain, titled Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain, has received positive early reviews. Critics are calling it well-made but also painful to watch. It premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 11.

Bourdain came to prominence after his book Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly was published in 2000. But it was only when he began to host cuisine and travelling shows that he became a household name.

Bourdain died by suicide on June 8, 2018, in his Paris hotel room. He was 61. His untimely demise shocked his fans around the world.

Here are a few reviews of the documentary.

Entertainment Weekly’s Leah Greenblatt said in her review, “It feels like an essential document, created in the radical no-reservations spirit in which he lived.”

The Hollywood Reporter’s Dan Fienberg wrote, “It’s an intensely painful documentary, one closer to the center of a raw, thoroughly unhealed, and yet very public, wound than I think I’ve ever seen before.”

Variety’s Owen Gleiberman called the film “An intimate and fascinating portrait of the beloved celebrity chef and television globe-trotter”. He said it is also “inevitably, a spiritual investigation into why his life ended.”

The Playlist’s Jason Bailey wrote, “At its best, it does what Bourdain’s work did: “Roadrunner” makes you want to jump on a plane, discover a new place, a new culture, eat a great meal, and make a new friend. What could be more valuable?

Roadrunner will air on CNN and HBO Max. There is no India release date available yet.