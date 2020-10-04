Roadkill trailer: Hugh Laurie is a politician of questionable character in this series

Roadkill premieres on November 1. (Photo: BBC)

A trailer for Roadkill is out. Starring Hugh Laurie, the political thriller-drama has the British actor playing the role of a right-wing politician whose personal shenanigans threaten to dismantle his carefully-crafted public persona.

The series looks like loads of fun. Laurie, who was last seen in HBO’s science-fiction comedy series Avenue 5, seems perfect for this role and appears to be enjoying the hell out of it.

The skeletons inside the closet of Laurie’s character Peter Laurence keep tumbling out and yet he insists on his good character.

The supporting cast, with names like Helen McCrory, Pip Torrens and Patricia Hodge also inspire confidence.

If glimpses into the sordid lives of shady politicians is your thing, Roadkill is something you should not miss. Also, the veteran actor has never failed to deliver in his long career. Even if the movie or show he is a part of does not impress, the actor manages to leave an impact all the same.

David Hare has penned the series and Michael Keillor has directed it.

The official synopsis of Roadkill reads, “Ambition knows no bounds, nor does corruption in this political thriller starring Laurie as a scheming UK government minister. Scripted by two-time Academy Award nominee David Hare, Roadkill airs in four action-packed episodes and costars Helen McCrory (Peaky Blinders), Saskia Reeves (Us), Pip Torrens (The Crown), and Patricia Hodge (A Very English Scandal). Crime may not pay, but politics sure does.”

