Roadies Xtreme winner Kashish Thakur Pundir: I wanted to win the show for Neha Dhupia

MTV Roadies Xtreme aired its grand finale episode on Sunday evening. After a tough battle comprising of three stages, Kashish Thakur Pundir from Neha Dhupia’s gang won the show. Along with the title, he also won a brand new car. Kashish was put against gang leader Prince Narula’s Nishkarsh Arora and Preeti Kuntal in the end task.

Sharing his joy, Kashish, in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com shared, “When someone comes on Roadies, they come with the aim to win the show. So did I. During the show, when you realise there are so many good contestants, you do get doubts. But I was very confident that I wanted to win this. I gave more than my 100 percent in the finale. I am so happy that I could do this.”

Just a couple of hours before the final task, Kashish had a major argument with the ex-Roadies. They blamed him for playing a dirty game and getting them voted out. The 24-year-old shared that the fight only motivated him to perform better. “I was so shocked when they blamed me for their vote outs. Especially people who were my friends. Thankfully, Neha ma’am supported me and fought on my behalf. I was so angry at their wrong accusation. I wanted to win the show to give them the answer.”

The mixed martial arts (MMA) expert started his stint in Roadies as part of Prince’s gang. Neha roped Kashish in her gang during a mid-season auction. Stating that initially, he felt as the oddball in Neha’s gang, Kashish shared that it was for his mentor that he won the show.

He said, “From the time I wanted to come to Roadies, I wanted to be with Prince sir. Even he showed confidence in me. We wanted to win it together. But when I joined Neha ma’am’s gang, I realised she had just me, who could take her ahead in the game. Time and again she backed me and supported me. I wanted to definitely win this for her. And seeing her proudly smile at me after the announcement, I couldn’t have been more satisfied.”

While Kashish maintained that he wants to continue with his MMA, he said that he is also looking to try his luck in acting. “Whatever I am, it’s for my martial arts. Not just my physique, it gives me strength and confidence also. But I would definitely want to venture into acting. Let’s see how it works out,” he concluded.

Roadies Xtreme saw Rannvijay Singha returning as a mentor, while Prince Narula, Neha Dhupia, Nikhil Chinapa and Raftaar were seen as gang leaders.

