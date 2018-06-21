Follow Us:
Thursday, June 21, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
Roadies Xtreme: Shuffling of gang members and double eviction to add excitement in the next episode

Roadies Xtreme: There will be a shuffling of members, much to the dismay of the gang leaders Prince Narula, Neha Dhupia, Raftaar and Nikhil Chinapa.

Written by Sana Farzeen | Mumbai | Updated: June 21, 2018 7:43:15 pm
Roadies Xtreme Roadies Xtreme: The six contestants, who lost in the previous task and the two wild cards, will be put up for auction and all gang leaders will be asked to bet on them.
Roadies Xtreme is all set to add some extremely exciting twists in its upcoming episode. Mentored by Rannvijay Singha, the adventure reality show saw the entry of two wild cards Sharan Sobhani and Abhishek Dubey in its last episode. And now the gangs will have to bear the brunt of the same as there will be a shuffling of members, much to the dismay of the gang leaders Prince Narula, Neha Dhupia, Raftaar and Nikhil Chinapa.

The six contestants, who lost in the previous task, and the two wild cards will be put up for auction and all gang leaders will be asked to bet on them. Rannvijay will further add a twist, which will make the task really difficult for them. With Nikhil and Neha having the most amount of money to bring in their favourites, Raftaar will decide to play smartly to pad up his fading team. The ones in the auction will be Sharan, Abhishek, Kashish Thakur, Subhada Nishtala, Rohan Hingorani, Geetika Sood, Nishkarsh Arora and Iram Khan. It will be interesting to see who finally ends in which gang.

Watch Roadies Xtreme’s teaser of the next episode here:

And if that isn’t enough, when the members will arrive for a vote out, Rannvijay will shock them by sharing that this time there will be a double eviction. Also, the vote outs will happen between alliances. Prince and Nikhil’s gang will have to chuck one out among them, while Neha and Raftaar’s team will have to do the same between them. This will lead to arguments and fights.

The thrilling episode will air this Sunday, 7 pm on MTV.

