Rannvijay Singh and Nikhil Chinapa share what makes Roadies the longest running youth phenomenon

If there’s one show that every youth in the country loves and aspires to participate in, it’s definitely MTV Roadies. The latest season of the show Roadies Xtreme launched recently and has been winning hearts like always. With Rannvijay Singh playing a hard taskmaster and Prince Narula, Nikhil Chinapa, Raftaar and Neha Dhupia as gang leaders, the adventure reality show has become more exciting with every passing day. But ever wondered, what makes this youth-based show a phenomenon? Well, we have the answers. Nikhil and Rannvijay shared exclusively with indianexpress.com their take on the continuous success of the show.

Exclaiming with joy and pride about his association with Roadies, Nikhil shared, “15 seasons and counting, can you beat that? In a world of diminished attention spans, evolving formats and instant gratification, for a television show to run as long as MTV Roadies has, is no mean accomplishment.”

Rannvijay on his part shared why the show continues to be a phenomenon, “The reason why Roadies has become a youth phenomenon is because we keep on re-inventing the show. Even today, after so many years, the excitement levels are just as high. Young kids, even today, aspire to become roadies. All this is possible when you give people something new to look forward to with each new season. MTV believes in evolving and Roadies since its inception has evolved a lot which has kept it relevant to every generation.”

Echoing his thoughts, Nikhil added, “Its continues popularity can be put down to several reasons – but central to its success, has been its ability to connect to the core values of this generation – hard work, a never-say-die attitude and being given the opportunity to succeed in a hostile environment, thereby gaining the respect of your peers and the admiration of the show’s fans.”

