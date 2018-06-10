Roadies Xtreme: Gang leaders Prince Narula and Neha Dhupia to get into an intense fight

Roadies Xtreme: Nikhil Chinapa will get in a verbal spat with Neha Dhupia’s gang. Roadies Xtreme: Nikhil Chinapa will get in a verbal spat with Neha Dhupia’s gang.

Adventure-based reality series Roadies Xtreme is up for another exciting episode today evening. Before you plan your date with the show, here’s some exclusive dope that will pique up your curiosity level further. As per exclusive sources from the show, gang leaders Prince Narula and Neha Dhupia will draw upon swords against each other and get into an intense fight.

A source shared with indianexpress.com, “It will so happen that Prince and Neha will fight the task together and while Prince will be hoping for a support from her gang, they will refuse to acknowledge the same. Surbhi Rana and Kriti Verma, who completely detest Prince and his gang, will turn really rude towards him, leading to Prince getting irked. And seeing Neha not speaking up for him and silently backing her gang’s atrocities, he will get furious and pledge to get them all voted out soon. Not someone to take that lightly, Neha will get into a war of words with Prince saying that she will continue to protect her gang till the last day.”

This would further raise questions about Neha’s loyalty, as Prince would feel that she used him and his gang for the task and then backed out in supporting them during the vote out. He will also accuse Neha of playing a dirty game behind her gang members. Amid all this drama and action, a shocking eviction also awaits you in today’s episode that will turn the entire game.

Watch the promo of today’s thrilling episode of Roadies Xtreme

Earlier talking about how gang leaders get into aggressive fights and arguments, Prince had told indianexpress.com, “I would like to tell our viewers that they shouldn’t take these fights as personal ones, for it’s not us fighting, rather only gang leaders standing up for their members.”

Roadies Xtreme airs every Sunday, 7 pm on MTV. While Rannvijay Singh returned to the show as a mentor, Prince Narula, Neha Dhupia, Nikhil Chinapa and Raftaar are the gang leaders.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd