Roadies Xtreme evicted contestant Mehekdeep Singh: I feel betrayed by Prince Narula

The last episode of MTV Roadies witnessed Mehekdeep Singh’s eviction. Part of Nikhil Chinapa’s gang, the 24-year-old was quite disheartened after being betrayed by his friends and gang members. After his eviction, a dejected Mehekdeep told indianexpress.com, “More than anything, I am disappointed with Prince Narula. He is a friend and I have known him for a couple of years now having being associated with the Mr. Punjab competition. This weekend I managed to see some videos on Voot that showed him encouraging contestants to vote me out. I was completely shocked by this betrayal. I never expected him to treat me this way.”

When we asked him if he spoke to Prince, he said, “I would definitely want to clarify it with him and want to know what made him do this. I did drop him a message and though he read it, he is yet to reply.”

Mehekdeep was tagged as the ‘black sheep’ of the show after he voted out Minnie, going against the alliance. Stating that others took revenge for that, he added, “But it’s really funny how I have been only named. There are so many other contestants who have gone against their alliance to save their friends, so why corner me? Also, I never took any decision against my gang, and they, in turn, voted me out. So, I think those people deserve the title more than me.

A fan of Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt, Mehekdeep further shared, “I have been a threat to most of them. I was one of the strongest contestants and have outperformed them in all tasks. If I would have managed to survive that vote out, I am sure I would have been among the finalists. It’s sad that they decided to throw out competition from the show.”

Since the engineer-turned-model received the wrath of his fellow mates for standing up for his friends, we asked about his personal equations with them now. “Roadies Xtreme has given me a lot of life lessons. The first is that you should be playing for yourself. Friendship and game can never go hand in hand. But yes, I formed some great connections with a few of the other members and I am sure we will keep bumping into each other quite often,” Mehekdeep said.

The young man got emotional sharing how he had been trying to be on Roadies for three years and when he did, his journey was cut short. Thanking his fans for the love that came his way, he said, “I am trying to enter the Punjabi film industry. Hopefully, something would work out soon. Also, I would also be debuting as a singer and I am quite excited about the same.”

Mentored by Rannvijay Singha, MTV Roadies Xtreme has Nikhil Chinapa, Prince Narula, Raftaar and Neha Dhupia as gang leaders. It airs every Sunday at 7 pm.

