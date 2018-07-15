Roadies Xtreme: Karan Kundrra and ex-Roadies to make it tough for the contestants

Roadies Xtreme: Karan Kundrra will enter the show with a very special surprise. Roadies Xtreme: Karan Kundrra will enter the show with a very special surprise.

Gear up for some fun and exciting time in tonight’s episode of MTV Roadies Xtreme. The show has been presenting some really exciting tasks. And now, ex-Roadies will join the troupe to add more drama. Also, ex-gang leader Karan Kundrra will enter the show with a very special surprise.

Roadies X4 winner Balraj Singh Khehra, finalist Gaurav Alugh and Roadies Rising champion Shweta Mehta will enter the show with a challenge for the contestants. They will challenge one participant each. The contestant winning the task would win an immunity. Shweta will choose Preeti Kuntal, Gaurav will battle against Rohan Hingorani and Balraj will be opposite Kashish Thakur Pundir. Only one of them would manage to win but we are not saying who.

The next morning, the Roadies will be surprised to see Karan Kundrra in their camp. The ex-gang leader would personally interact with each one of them. He would also be spending some fun time with the gang leaders Neha Dhupia, Prince Narula, Raftaar and Nikhil Chinapa. Once he leaves, the contestants would gear up to start their last leg of the journey. And that’s when mentor Rannvijay Singh will throw a surprise on them.

Rannvijay will inform the contestants that Karan was on a secret mission. On the basis of his interaction, he would give immunity to one contestant. He would also send one safe contestant to the vote out, by taking away their immunity. Rannvijay will further tell the contestants that there will be two evictions this week.

The vote outs like always will turn into an ugly fight with accusations being flung upon each other. Neha’s favoutite Surbhi Rana will also find herself at the receiving end. Neha would be furious after Surbhi will not keep her promise and go against her alliance.

To know which two contestants will make an exit, catch Roadies Xtreme tonight at 7 pm.

