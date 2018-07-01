A sneak peek into Roadies Xtreme gang leaders’ fitness regime

Roadies Xtreme gang leaders exclusively shared their modules and secrets of a healthy life with indianexpress.com. Roadies Xtreme gang leaders exclusively shared their modules and secrets of a healthy life with indianexpress.com.

The tasks on Roadies Xtreme have been giving contestants jitters. But what keeps them motivated are their in-shape and always on their toes gang leaders. Prince Narula, Raftaar, Neha Dhupia and Nikhil Chinapa have been fighting it hard on the reality show with their strong will, fierceness and go-getter attitude. But what has left all in awe are their extremely fit bodies. The gang leaders exclusively shared their fitness secrets with indianexpress.com.

Prince has a dedicated fitness module and he tries not to cheat. Stating that working out is a daily routine for him, he shared, “Regardless of where I am and how occupied I get, there is always time for me to hit the gym or go for a run. I love food and there are definitely no compromises there as well, but I compensate by roughing it out in the gym.”

For Neha Dupia, being in the lap of nature worked wonders for her, as she said, “I was doing yoga twice a day during Roadies. I had taken my yoga trainer along. When we didn’t have morning shoots, we used to go for long walks and treks in the mountains with our yoga mats to do yoga in the hills. We would do long stretches in the fresh air. The Roadies activities and tasks are also good workout plus living in a tent is not the easiest thing.”

Raftaar further spoke about how he follows some specific tough rules so that he can eat biryani on his cheat days. “I just try to stay out of my comfort zone and keep my metabolism high by not keeping my air conditioner in a low temperature. I avoid sitting for long in the studio and tend to do the thinking part of the music making process while standing up. Say no to all kinds of artificially flavoured juices and colas and workout every day for at least 30 minutes, and you are ready to go.”

“I have lately switched my training from being more weight based to being a balance between weight training, free hand and yoga. I find this helps keep my core strong and helps me recover faster after stressful days or nights,” Nikhil shared his secret to a fit body.

He added, “Eating right is also essential, especially as your metabolic rate slows over time. Finally, the thing that most people ignore (including me) is sleep. You can’t be fit, regardless of what you do, if your body isn’t getting enough rest.”

Mentored by Rannvijay Singh, Roadies Xtreme airs every Sunday, 7 pm on MTV.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd