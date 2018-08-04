Roadies Xtreme: 5 reasons why this season was definitely ‘Xtreme’

Before we get hooked to the final episode of Roadies Xtreme, let’s talk about the season that was extreme in every way! Before we get hooked to the final episode of Roadies Xtreme, let’s talk about the season that was extreme in every way!

MTV Roadies Xtreme is all set to air its finale this Sunday. The Rannvijay Singh mentored and hosted series had a fun and exciting ride. As of now, gang leader Nikhil Chinapa has been left out of the game after his last contestant Shruti Sinha got evicted. Neha Dhupia has two contestants, Prince Narula has three and Raftaar has just one left in the last league.

Before we get hooked to the final episode, let’s talk about the season that was extreme in every way!

Tasks

This season, the show traveled to the beautiful locales of North-East India. While the scenery kept the contestants in a happy mood, the show saw some really dangerously exciting tasks. From an activated bomb to be defused to contestants competing in the traditional rooster fight, they definitely had a tough time passing all the stages. With archery, puzzle solving and a wrestling round combined in the final task, it’s going to be a blockbuster climax to the show.

Alliance vs Friends

From the time gangs were introduced in Roadies, the gang leaders have tried to form an alliance with each other. This always worked for the contestants as they got some extra support from the other gangs. But this season, the gang leaders were in for a surprise when their members broke promises and alliance code to save their friends.

Even the gang leaders were taken aback by some of the twists that Rannvijay Singh brought in the game. Even the gang leaders were taken aback by some of the twists that Rannvijay Singh brought in the game.

Rannvijay Singh’s twists and turns

Rannvijay Singh quit his gang leader responsibilities this season to become the mentor and host of the show. And with powers in his pocket, the man didn’t leave a chance to shock the wits out of the contestants. Even the gang leaders were taken aback by some of the twists that Rannvijay brought in the game. He changed the game with his mid-season contestants auction move.

Gang leaders

All this while we have seen gang leaders taking charge from behind. But this time, they played the game from the front. The gang leaders also got a chance to perform some tasks with their members. And not to forget, they not only got involved in their mentees’ performance but also played an equal part during the vote-outs.

Roadies Xtreme gave us some interesting personalities. Roadies Xtreme gave us some interesting personalities.

Contestants

Every season of Roadies offers us some really impressive personalities and this season was just the same. From MMA experts Nishkarsh Arora and Kashish Thakur to Shruti Sinha, who busted a girl trafficking case, the contestants this season were strong, talented and extremely passionate

Catch the finale episode on MTV this Sunday at 6 pm.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd