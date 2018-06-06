Roadies Xtreme evicted contestant Syed Khursheed Hassan: I made wrong friends on the show

Roadies Xtreme evicted contestant Syed Khursheed Hassan: The 29-year-old boy from Hyderabad feels that he was misunderstood in the show throughout. Roadies Xtreme evicted contestant Syed Khursheed Hassan: The 29-year-old boy from Hyderabad feels that he was misunderstood in the show throughout.

Adventure-based reality show Roadies Xtreme has been pumping up excitement with each passing episode. What came as a shocker for all fans, was when three contestants were evicted in the last episode. Rannvijay Singha and the gang leaders Prince Narula, Neha Dhupia, Nikhil Chinapa and Raftaar bid farewell to Syed Khursheed Hassan, Sandy Saha and Pavneet Singh. Indianexpress.com recently got into an exclusive chat with Khursheed, who shared more about his short and sweet journey on the show. He quipped, “I may not have had much time in Roadies Xtreme but I had a super amazing experience. I will remember each and every moment spent in the show forever.”

The 29-year-old boy from Hyderabad further shared, “I was misunderstood in the show throughout and I think it was because of the way I am. I believe in calling a spade a spade, and that doesn’t go well with a lot of people. From the time of culling, till the journey, the contestants made a wrong assumption of me.”

While his personality was a reason, his friends’ circle also got him to make quite a lot of enemies. “I clearly made the wrong friends at the start of the game. I was very close to Surbhi Rana, Sonu Jat and Abhishek Dubey but I never realised that all they need was footage and they made me the scapegoat of their vicious plans.”

But Khursheed maintains that they weren’t responsible for his ousting. “There are too many twists and turns in the game and most of them are unexpected (laughs). I am out of the show because of my inability to perform the tasks well. And yes, if instead of an inter-gang, it was a normal vote out, I would have been still in the show.”

The gang member of Prince’s team received a backlash from his fellow contestants after he confessed that he wanted to play the game riding on Sonu’s back. Giving justification to his thoughts, he shared, “I have a philosophy in life that you cannot survive alone and should have good friends beside you always. I never intended to use him rather be partners and help each other in the journey. I was misunderstood here also and was disowned by the people I loved so much.”

While Khursheed feels Shruti Sinha, Rohan Hingorani, Shubhada Nishtala, Minnie Rohilla have a strong chance in the game, he placed his bet on Nishkarsh Arora, who he feels is really powerful when it comes to tasks.

Lastly, when asked what he learnt on Roadies Xtreme, he smiled to share, “I am an introvert and through this show, I gained confidence and the ability to voice one’s opinion. As for learning, I now know that you should make friends depending on how they treat people around them.”

