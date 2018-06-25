Roadies Xtreme evicted contestant Kriti Verma: I think it’s really low to make fun of someone’s profession

Roadies Xtreme: Kriti Verma’s job was a topic of discussion during the show. Roadies Xtreme: Kriti Verma’s job was a topic of discussion during the show.

MTV Roadies Xtreme saw a shocking double eviction of Kriti Verma and Iram Khan last night. While Iram belonged to Prince’s gang, Kriti was part of Neha’s gang. Strong-willed and straight forward, Kriti made more enemies than friends during her stint on the show but she has no regrets. In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, the central tax department inspector spoke about her journey on Roadies Xtreme.

“It was a short experience and though I didn’t get too many chances during tasks, I really had a great time. I think millions of people apply for Roadies each year and to get a chance to be there was definitely a prestigious opportunity. Also, I have done well in my career and it was a proud moment for me to represent my department on national television. I joined the next day I returned and everyone is happy to have me back,” she shared.

Her job of a GST officer was a topic of discussion during the show and when asked if it affected her, the Delhi girl said, “All I can say is baatein unki hi hoti hai jin mein koi baat ho. They mocked me because they knew I hold it with pride. But I think it’s really low to make fun of someone’s profession. I am a government official serving my nation, holding three stars and if they thought it was funny, it’s their loss. I believe that the best way to not do something wrong is to not do anything. So I never reacted on their silliness. But I still feel it was wrong on their part and even gang leader Nikhil Sir to make fun of my profession.”

This season Roadies is all about making alliances and Kriti shared that this was also the reason for all the unpleasantness towards her. “Personally, I believed more in gang than alliance but it all started because Nikhil and Prince’s team had formed a group. To be strong, we also had to form our alliance. It was a move to prove that we are not puppets and would never succumb to their bullying. Also, I am not someone who walks in a crowd, I believe in leadership qualities and that’s what people didn’t like in me. As it’s said that bullies always attack in groups, so did they. However, I kept my stand strong throughout.”

In our conversation with Minnie Rohilla, the ex-Roadie had shared that she will never want to meet Kriti in real life. When we told Kriti this, she smiled to say, “That’s a mutual feeling between us. I have always maintained that just like her name, her actions are also mini (low), and I would never want to see her face again.”

From foe, the conversation steered towards her friend Surbhi Rana. Sharing that they are no great friends, Kriti said, “Surbhi and me initially did not get a chance to interact much. After we came in the same gang, we got to spend time and realised that we are very similar people. We are both extroverts and we just can’t stand anything wrong. We have stood for right and that ironically made us look like bad people in the show.”

Talking about her gang leader, Kriti shared, “Neha ma’am is a boss lady. A true Roadie I must say. She was the best gang leader and while we used to call her mummy, she treated us like a friend and supported us throughout.”

