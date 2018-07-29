Roadies Xtreme: A shocking double eviction before the semi-final

Roadies Xtreme: The sword of elimination would be hanging over Nikhil Chinapa gang’s Shruti Sinha and Rohan Hingorani, Prince Narula’s Sharan Sobhani and Raftaar’s Shubhada Nishtala. Roadies Xtreme: The sword of elimination would be hanging over Nikhil Chinapa gang’s Shruti Sinha and Rohan Hingorani, Prince Narula’s Sharan Sobhani and Raftaar’s Shubhada Nishtala.

If you plan to watch today’s episode of MTV Roadies Xtreme, make sure you hold on to your seats tightly. The adventure-based reality series will present some thrilling twists and turns in the latest episode. Mentor and host Rannvijay Singha will announce the semi-final of the season. But before that, two evictions would leave the contestants shocked.

As seen in the last episode, having won the task, Neha Dhupia’s gang gained immunity from the vote out. The sword of elimination would be hanging over Nikhil Chinapa gang’s Shruti Sinha and Rohan Hingorani, Prince Narula’s Sharan Sobhani and Raftaar’s Shubhada Nishtala. Rannvijay would throw upon a surprise asking the four to vote one among them out. And the contestants who are safe would have to evict another one. Well, we are not telling you who went home but they were definitely two of the strongest contestants.

The next morning, the top 8 Roadies would begin their semi-final task. The contestants would be divided into three groups. They would have to go around the village and get hints from the locals. The twist in the tale would happen when the gang leaders would be shocked to find their members going against their will and forming groups based on friendship.

Who will manage to win the task and reach the finale?

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd