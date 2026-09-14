Rs 70K rent for 1 BHK with ‘chawl view’: Roadies winner Aanchal shows reality of actor’s life

MTV Roadies 8 winner Aanchal Khurana, who later appeared in shows such as Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke and CID, recently gave fans a tour of her Mumbai home. Far from the lavish celebrity house tours often seen on social media, Aanchal’s vlog offered a glimpse into the reality of living in Mumbai, where she pays Rs 70,000 in rent for a 1 BHK apartment. The view from her home is not of lush greenery or the sea, but of a sprawling chawl stretching as far as the eye can see. Despite being in the entertainment industry for over 14 years, the actress joked that owning a house in Mumbai remains a distant dream.

Aanchal Khurana’s living room. (Photo: Aanchal Khurana/YouTube) Aanchal Khurana’s living room. (Photo: Aanchal Khurana/YouTube)

In her recent vlog, Aanchal gave a tour of her modest rented home, which also houses her collection of luxury bags.

“This is a rented house. Due to inflation and the situation of the industry, it will take at least 400-500 years to buy a house,” she said, revealing that she pays Rs 70,000 in monthly rent. “And this is no aesthetic house,” she added.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Aanchal Khurana gives a tour of her Mumbai home

Giving viewers a glimpse of her home, Aanchal first showed her kitchen and said, “This is our tiny kitchen, which is overstuffed with stuff. This is also where I keep my washing machine.”

Aanchal Khurana’s kitchen. (Photo: Aanchal Khurana/YouTube) Aanchal Khurana’s kitchen. (Photo: Aanchal Khurana/YouTube)

She then showed the view from her home, which looked out over a sprawling slum. “What can we do? Itne budget mein itna hi milta hai,” she joked.

The view from Aanchal’s apartment. (Photo: Aanchal Khurana/YouTube) The view from Aanchal’s apartment. (Photo: Aanchal Khurana/YouTube)

The actress then showed the cupboards where she stores her clothes and luxury bags. Sarcastically pointing towards her collection of designer handbags, she said, “I don’t own handbags at all.” She went on to point out some of her bags, naming brands including YSL, Gucci, Michael Kors, Coach and Louis Vuitton.

Despite a smaller house, Aanchal has a collection of luxury bags. (Photo: Aanchal Khurana/YouTube) Despite a smaller house, Aanchal has a collection of luxury bags. (Photo: Aanchal Khurana/YouTube)

Aanchal then showed her bedroom, along with another small room that serves as storage for her clothes and designer bags, as well as a space for her puja. She also showed another area where she has placed a bed for guests, joking that she uses it to dry her clothes.

Story continues below this ad

A space used as guest room. (Aanchal Khurana/YouTube) A space used as guest room. (Aanchal Khurana/YouTube)

Her apartment is located on the 13th floor. Pointing towards a tiny table, she jokingly called it her “bar”.

ALSO READ | Meet Ramayana cast: Who plays Rama’s brothers Bharat, Shatrughan; Sita’s sister Urmila

Aanchal Khurana on the struggles of the TV industry

Aanchal is currently part of the Colors TV show, Tu Juliet Jatt Di. She rose to fame after winning MTV Roadies 8 and subsequently transitioned into acting, appearing opposite Mahima Makwana in Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke and Bade Achche Lagte Hain. At the age of 26, Aanchal also suffered a minor cardiac arrest.

The actress has previously spoken openly about the pressures faced by actors in the television industry. Reacting to the death of TV actor Sanchita Ugale, Aanchal wrote, “Another actor has died by suicide. Channels want TRPs, producers want to save budget, and the audience wants entertainment. But has anyone ever thought about what an actor goes through?”

Story continues below this ad

She added, “Even a small issue can lead to replacement. If you refuse to sleep with someone, you get replaced. If you argue and protect your self-respect, you get replaced or your workdays are cut. Has anyone really thought about what actors or influencers are going through, the ones dying by suicide?”

Giving a glimpse into the uncertainty of an actor’s life, she said, “Every morning we wake up with hope, give an audition, and every evening we go to sleep after facing comparison and rejection.”

Aanchal also claimed that she had experienced rejection despite giving good auditions.

‘I was also under a lot of pressure and stress’

“This has happened to me too. Even if your audition is good and you are a performer, they will still reject you for Rs 1,000. And if you are not willing to flirt or do anything inappropriate, they will replace you. That’s very easy for them,” she said.

Story continues below this ad

She concluded with a message for people struggling with pressure and loneliness.

“I request you all—whenever you feel that life is over and nothing will work out, go back home. That’s exactly what I do. Right now, I am in Delhi with my parents because I was also under a lot of pressure and stress. Being alone, this depression can consume you. And trust me, neither the producer nor the channel will come to your help. These are the most selfish people. Please stay close to your family,” she said.