Roadies Revolution’s Saqib Khan quits showbiz for religious reasons: ‘I was going astray’

Roadies Revolution contestant Saqib Khan has decided to quit showbiz for religious reasons. Taking to Instagram, the Kashmir-born actor shared how he was going astray and lacked peace in life, which led him to surrender to the almighty.

In a long note, Saqib Khan informed his followers that he won’t be taking up any modelling or acting assignments anymore. He also shared that his decision has nothing to do with no work, as he had a few good projects in hand. For him, God had other plans, which Saqib believes is for the better. “Asalamalikum Brothers & Sisters. Hope you all doing good. Today’s post is regarding announcement as i am quitting the SHOWBIZZ. So i won’t be doing any modelling and Acting in future. Aisa nahi hai ki kaam nahi tha mere paas or i gave up !! I had good projects in line. Bus Allah ki marzi nahi thi. Zarur kuch achaa aur behtar Allah ne soncha hoga mere liye. Insha Allah,” he wrote.

Saqib further shared that while it has been a tough struggling in Mumbai, he is proud that he could achieve fame and fan following in a year. However, he feels it’s all for the worldly benefits as he has not gained anything for his life after death. Reasoning his decision to let go showbiz he added, “In nutshell i was going Astray( gumrah) and was going against my tenants of Islam. I used to offer Namaz but something was lacking and that was Sukoon & my accountability towards Allah. So now I totally surrendering before Allah SWT. Wo Sukoon jiski mujhe talaash thi wo toh mere samnay tha, meri kitaab mai (our holy Book i.e, Quran).”

Saqib Khan gained attention instantly when he spoke about changing the image of Kashmiris at the MTV Roadies audition. A lawyer by profession, he impressed host Rannvijay Singh and gangleaders when he shared that he was a Kashmiri ‘but not a stone-pelter’. With a well built physique and determination, Saqib managed to ace the audition and got selected for the journey. He was chosen for Prince Narula’s gang, however, was voted out in the first elimination, when other contestants accused him to be over confident.

Earlier Dangal actor Zaira Wasim and Bigg Boss 6 fame Sana Khan also chose to move away from the spotlight citing religious reasons.