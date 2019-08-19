Roadies Real Heroes winner Arun Sharma: My gang leader Raftaar played an important role in my journey

On Sunday, Arun Sharma was announced the winner of Roadies Real Heroes. Arun represented Raftaar’s gang and competed against Prince Narula’s team members Bidhan and Ankita in the finale. Apart from Prince and Raftaar, the MTV reality show also had Nikhil Chinapa, Sandeep Singh and Neha Dhupia as the gang leaders, while Rannvijay Singha played the ringmaster.

Advertising

Post his victory, Arun Sharma spoke exclusively to indianexpress.com about his journey, the role of his gang leader Raftaar and his future plans.

Excerpts from the conversation:

Q. How was your Roadies Real Heroes experience?

It was an amazing and fun filled journey for me. I did get selected for the culling round but couldn’t go on the journey. I had no clue that I will get another chance as a wildcard in the show. It was definitely tough to find a place in the show. I felt like joining a school mid-semester where teachers already have their favourites, friends don’t want outsiders in the group. And this is why I was targetted every time. Thankfully, I could manage to do the tasks well and win immunities to secure my place in the journey.

Q. What has been the game-changing moment for you?

Honestly, the day my whole gang got voted out, I realised that nobody is with us. It was a big revelation for me and I knew it was going to be a one-man army for me. I decided that I will now focus on just the tasks rather than getting involved in politics like others. The other big moment for me was when out of 10 votes, nine were against me during the first vote out. I was lucky that because of the twist, I got saved.

Advertising

Q. This was Raftaar’s big win also. What were his first words after you were announced the winner?

Raftaar sir always felt that I could win the show and he kept telling me that. After I won the first task, he told me that don’t let success go to your head. Not after the task, but before that, he told me to give my best without worrying about the results. Though he did say that if I won, I would be creating history for it would be his first win and also the first time that a wildcard will take the title.

Q. How important is a gang leader’s role in the show?

The sad part is that gang leaders also have their favourites, sometimes apart from their gangs. And that contestant gets a lot of push which can change the game. They also build alliance and strategies that sometimes work, sometimes don’t. I don’t know about others but Raftaar sir played a very important role in my journey. It’s funny that he once told me that he will never appreciate me on the journey as he didn’t want me to get targetted.

Q. What’s next for you?

I have always wanted to get into acting. I have already received some web series offers, let’s see how it goes ahead. Also, I am actively involved with an NGO back in my hometown. I come from a small town in Kashmir. While there is a lot of talent there they don’t have the confidence to compete. I want to set an example for them that if I can, they too can go ahead and fulfill all their dreams.