Roadies Real Heroes preview: Prince Narula is contestants’ favourite

Adventure reality show MTV Roadies Real Heroes will be an emotional affair this weekend. Two contestants Tara Prasad Dhakal and Tarun Solanki will be left crying their hearts out as they miss a chance to be with gang leader Prince Narula.

Advertising

In the episode, the gang leaders would be given a chance to perform with their chosen contestants. The challenge would be to solve a maths puzzle. While Neha Dhupia will ace the task with the help of her ‘real hero’ gang member Milind Chandwani, Prince will come a close second. Ringmaster Rannvijay Singh will then announce that Neha will get a chance to choose one contestant for her gang while send another one to any other gang. Prince would be given the power to also choose one contestant for his gang.

On the night of vote out, Neha will decide to choose Tara for her gang. The young boy will breakdown sharing that he wants to be only in Prince’s team. His reluctance to be a part of Neha’s gang will offend other gang leaders and they would try to reason with him. But Tara will remain adamant saying that he came on Roadies to be under Prince’s wing. Prince will also get emotional witnessing so much love. He would manage to get Tara to stick to Neha stating that he will try his best to get him on his side later in the game.

When Neha Dhupia would be asked to choose one contestant for another gang leader, she would name Tarun. She will ask him to join Sandeep Singh’s gang. Much to the surprise of all, Tarun too will start crying refusing to go away from Prince Narula’s team. He will request Neha to send him to Prince’s gang but she will stick to her decision. Tarun will also reveal that he had promised Prince three years back that he will come to Roadies and win under his guidance.

Advertising

While other gang leaders would be shocked at this behaviour, Prince would be left completely overwhelmed. He will go on to share that many believe he won three reality shows (Roadies X2, Splitsvilla 8 and Bigg Boss 9) by fluke but he has worked really hard for it. And the love and respect from the contestants, only makes him want to do better. Prince will cheer up Tara and Tarun and promise to support them through the course of the show. On his part, he will choose Ankita Pathak for his team.

Apart from all this drama, there would also be a vote-out among the remaining contestants. Who do you feel will lose the chance to be in the Roadies Real Heroes journey?