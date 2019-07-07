Roadies Real Heroes preview: Mid-season auction to change equations

The most anticipated mid-season auction is going to change equations on Roadies Real Heroes. In Sunday’s episode, Ringmaster Rannvijay Singh will announce the auction leaving gang leaders shocked and excited.

Advertising

But before the auction all leaders – Prince Narula, Neha Dhupia, Raftaar, Nikhil Chinapa and Sandeep Singh will participate in a ‘pol khol’ task. It will require the gang leaders to answer questions about the contestants. While a right answer will help them take away two chances of opponent contestants, a wrong answer will result in the loss of one of their teammate’s chance.

Playing smart, Prince, Raftaar and Sandeep will easily disqualify Nikhil and Neha and head to the final round. While Prince will win the task, Sandeep will come a close second.

Journey abhi baaki hain, but the competition between the gangs has reached new heights! 🔥

Kaun khel raha hai game aur kaun ban raha hai bali ka bakra?

Watch @letsdroom #RoadiesRealHeroes tonight at 7 PM only on @MTVIndia! @oppomobileindia @Woodland @_FlyHigh pic.twitter.com/XJBcYnQsGu — MTV Roadies (@MTVRoadies) July 7, 2019

The next round will have all the non-immune contestants put up for auction. Each gang leader would be given coins to bid on the contestants. They would even be told that they can only have two boys and two girls in their teams.

Prince Narula, who wanted to get back Tara, will be left disappointed as he would already have his two boys safe in his team. Neha Dhupia, on the other hand, will try her best to keep Tara and Milind for herself but will eventually lose one among them.

Who will finally end up in which gang? Catch all the fun in tonight’s episode of MTV Roadies Real Heroes.