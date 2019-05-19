Roadies Real Heroes preview: Gangs to fight their first battle

With gang leaders Prince Narula, Neha Dhupia, Nikhil Chinapa, Raftaar and Sandeep Singh finding their teammates, MTV Roadies Real Heroes will finally kickstart their journey as gangs in Sunday’s episode.

The first day will bring a thrilling task for the gang members. Ringmaster Rannvijay Singh will introduce the task wherein one male member will be wrapped up in bandage as a ‘dummy mummy’. The other three contestants will have to carry him along an obstacle filled way to complete the challenge. The time-based task will also have a twist with only four gangs allowed to participate.

The other gangleaders would be asked to vote one gang out. By majority votes, Nikhil Chinapa would be left out of the challenge. With one of Prince’s teammate being ill, ‘joker’ Sohil Singh will join his gang for the task, in return of a promise of immunity.

The task will see all the gangs struggling to complete it. With new techniques and strategies being used, everyone will be seen trying to outdo each other. As for the poor ‘mummies’, they would be left bruised with teammates literally treating them as dummies.

After a tough battle, Prince Narula and Sandeep Singh’s gang would be announced as the top two performers. But who gets to win the task? And immunity for the entire gang?

Catch all the drama today on MTV Roadies Real Heroes.