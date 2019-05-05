Roadies Real Heroes preview: Contestants to go on a treasure hunt

MTV Roadies Real Heroes has been keeping the audience hooked with its thrilling tasks and dramatic vote outs. While Rannvijay Singh is the ringmaster, the adventure-reality show has Prince Narula, Nikhil Chinapa, Neha Dhupia, Raftaar and Sandeep Singh as gang leaders. Today on the show, the contestants will be seen taking to the streets for the next task.

The episode will start with the remaining contestants being asked to divide themselves into three teams. While people would partner with their friends, Sahiba Kaur will cry foul for being put in a weak team. The gang leaders would then pull her up for judging others’ caliber and putting herself on a pedestal. After many debates and arguments, the contestants will be introduced to the task.

Like every season, the Roadies would be asked to participate in a treasure hunt around the city. The task usually helps contestants to interact with citizens around and get to know more about the culture of the place. This season, the treasure hunt will have three stages. Interestingly, the clues would be written in Tamil, making it difficult for the contestants to even comprehend it.

After finding all the clues, the contestants would be given a chance to showcase their skills- power, mind and luck in the last stage of the round. With all three teams battling it out neck-to-neck, it would be interesting to see who will manage to win the task.

Ringmaster Rannvijay Singh will then inform that the winning team will be safe from the next vote-out. They will also be assured a place in one of the five gangs in the coming days.

Watch the fun episode of Roadies Real Heroes tonight at 7 pm on MTV.