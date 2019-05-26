Roadies Real Heroes preview: A ‘feasty’ task for the contestants

The Roadies Real Heroes journey kickstarted last week with the first task for the contestants. While gang Nikhil Chinapa was voted out from participating in the task, Prince Narula’s team managed to win the immunity. And now, in Sunday’s episode, the other gangs will fight it out to win partial immunity for their team.

Ringmaster Rannvijay Singh will introduce the task, which will have the contestants enjoy a three-course feast. The first stage will require them to eat idlis with spicy gun powder chutney. Hidden inside the idlis would be chickpeas, that they would have to blow out using a pipe. The chickpeas would have to burst five butter paper flags to take the team to the next level. Two gang leaders would also be given the job to distract the team from completing the task.

In the second round, a contestant would have to lie down on a swing and burst pots of sambhar with a baseball bat. Two contestants would have to collect the sambhar in bowls. The contestants would then have to eat appams with the collected sambhar. After that, the team will have to unlock a box and eat the dessert, before their time runs out.

Prince Narula, who had won the last task, will be given the chance to pick the team’s order for the challenge. Once again attacking his arch nemesis, he will send Neha Dhupia first, followed by Raftaar, Sandeep Singh and Nikhil Chinapa.

Although Neha Dhupia’s gang will try their best, they wouldn’t be able to cross even the first stage. In the end, it would be a close call between team Nikhil, Raftaar and Sandeep.

And if you thought, this would be the end to the drama, the next vote out will soon become the hot topic of discussion among the contestants. With gang Neha, Raftaar and Sandeep forming an alliance, the sword of eviction will hang upon Nikhil and Prince.

Catch all this and more tonight at 7 pm on MTV.