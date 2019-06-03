Roadies Real Heroes evicted contestant Xerxes Diniar Irani: This season, contestants are better at politics than performing tasks

Son of an Olympian, Xerxes Diniar Irani had high hopes from his Roadies Real Heroes journey. Unfortunately, the 27-year-old was evicted from the adventure reality show on Sunday evening.

Advertising

In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com Xerxes spoke about his stint on Roadies, regrets and future plans.

Excerpts from the conversation:

Are you disappointed by your vote out?

Very very disappointed. I am shocked and upset that the gang members did not respect the leaders and went against the alliance. While Tarun and Tara had personal angst against me, I am sad how Ashish used the opportunity to get me out. While I understand that I was competition, there was too much politics also involved in the game. Most people had formed a group and I was targetted.

How was your journey in Roadies Real Heroes?

It was a lot of fun. I just wish I had more time. Also, sadly I couldn’t participate in any individual task, where I could showcase my skills. I am a very good swimmer and I know there would have been some amazing tasks ahead where I could shine. But it was a beautiful journey and I really made some great friends on the show.

Advertising

Although a short stint, you did have high points in the journey.

Absolutely. I think the biggest high was when Raftaar sir picked me first for his team. It felt great that I was the first choice for a gang leader. All my life, I have enjoyed that. I used to be the first to be picked for my basketball or football team and so it was really special. Also, the first task helped me prove my worth in the show, so that would be another major point in my journey.

Any regrets?

During the third task, we as a team could not perform well. Our strategy failed and although we started well, we couldn’t win the challenge. I really wish we could have done better. Also the last task, I wish we had won the immunity so that I wouldn’t have been out now.

What’s next?

I am associated with an NGO and we are coaching kids in various sports. So I am busy with that and I am also planning to do a few other shows. Let’s see how it all goes.

Who do you think deserves to win the show?

Honestly, I feel this season, all contestants are too delicate. They would often fall sick or get hurt. They are all better at politics than performing tasks. It was rather disappointing. All I can say is that I hope a deserving candidate wins Roadies.

While Roadies Real Heroes has Rannvijay Singh as the ringmaster, Prince Narula, Neha Dhupia, Sandeep Singh and Raftaar are the four gang leaders.