Roadies Real Heroes evicted contestant Tara Prasad: Was hurt when Prince sir and his gang didn’t support me

Adventure reality show Roadies Real Heroes kickstarted earlier this year. On Sunday, the winner of the 16th season will finally be announced. While Rannvijay Singh acts as the ringmaster, the season has Prince Narula, Raftaar, Neha Dhupia, Sandeep Singh and Nikhil Chinapa as the gang leaders.

Advertising

A couple of weeks back, team Neha was knocked out by Sandeep’s gang. And this weekend, Sandeep Singh had to bid farewell to his members Ashish Bhatia and Tara Prasad. The competition now rides high between the other three gang leaders.

With his strength, determination and confidence, Tara Prasad has been a favourite among all gang leaders. While they all tried to keep him by their side, the Delhi boy only had his loyalties for Prince Narula. But unfortunately, it was Prince’s gang that voted him out in the last stage of the game.

In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Tara bears his out heart on his elimination, his love for Prince and his future plans.

Here are few excerpts from the conversation:

Advertising

Q. You got voted out just a week before the finale. Was that disappointing?

Yes, it was heartbreaking. However, I was somewhere expecting that to happen. I have supported Prince sir’s team throughout and I was hoping they will back me. But I know they felt I would be a strong competition and so they chucked me out.

Q. Did it hurt to be not supported by your idol Prince when it was most needed?

Every gang leader has to play their own game. I won’t lie but I was hurt. But at that moment also, I thought about his situation and accepted the fact. I was loyal to him and what you get in return, is sometimes not in your hands.

Q. Your loyalty towards Prince made you a prick in the eye for the other gang leaders. Didn’t you ever think it could go against you in the game?

I decided to focus on my performance and get immune each time. And I did manage to do that by winning most of the tasks. I would have easily won the ticket to finale if Neha ma’am didn’t use her power to block me from the task. I didn’t get a chance to fight for my survival in the end.

Q. You were also the winner of dance reality show High Fever. How did Roadies happen?

I have been into martial arts for the longest time and had waited to turn 18 so that I could audition for Roadies. That was a passion and I did audition for the ninth season but sadly couldn’t clear it. Then soon I got involved in dance and my focus changed to winning a reality show. Last year, I decided that I want to go back to Roadies and prepared hard for five-six months for it.

Q. What are you taking back from the show?

Honestly, I had an amazing experience. It was a lifetime opportunity for me. Every year, lakhs of people audition, and I was one of the lucky ones. Also, I performed well in most tasks, played my game the way I wanted to. I am only taking back happy memories from here. Also, more than winning and losing, what’s important is how many hearts you won. And the kind of response I am getting on social media, I know, I did win loads of hearts.

Q. Any regrets?

Not at all. Everything went really well for me in the show. I was one of the strongest around, I did vote many people out. Made friends as well as enemies – and did whatever I wanted to. I am actually quite impressed by the way I survived the game.

Q. What’s next for you?

Advertising

I want to pursue a career in acting. When I started dancing, I also got inclined towards theatre. So that’s the focus as of now.